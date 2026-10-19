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Japanese Debut: Nagoya hosts Asian Para Games for the first time

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

The V Asian Para Games are scheduled to take place in Nagoya, the administrative center of Japan's Aichi Prefecture, from October 18 to 24, 2026. The opening ceremony will be held on the stadium grounds of Paloma Mizuho. This multilateral sporting event, which has been held every four years since 2010, is returning to its traditional cycle after the 2022 edition was postponed to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nagoya marks the first time a Japanese city has hosted the Asian Para Games.

Paralympians
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eckhard Pecher, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/
Paralympians

The competition will bring together athletes with disabilities from 45 countries to compete for 489 medal sets across 18 sports and 19 disciplines. The event's official emblem aligns with the broader Asian Games branding while incorporating specific tonal elements of the Japanese flag. The guiding slogan, "Imagine One Heart,” emphasizes the role of para-sport in bridging differences, while the mascot, Usumi, combines Japanese concepts of a whirlpool and a spring to symbolize the concentration of athletic passion and the spread of emotion across the continent.

Turkmenistan's Participation

Turkmenistan is participating in the Asian Para Games for the fifth time in its history. The national delegation for this edition consists of three para powerlifting athletes: Sergey Meladze, Mayagozel Ekayeva, and Ishkuvvat Charyev. The team is composed of experienced competitors who have previously represented the country on the international stage.

Sergey Meladze, 46, will compete in the men's under-72 kg category. He has previously won a silver medal and two bronze medals at the Asian Para Games. His specific results include bronze in the under-67.5 kg category in Guangzhou, China, in 2010; silver in the under-72 kg category in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014; and bronze in the under-72 kg category in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2018. In the broader international context, Meladze finished sixth in the under-67.5 kg category at the 2012 London Paralympic Games with a lift of 180 kg.

Mayagozel Ekayeva, 40, is a master of sports of international class who will compete in the women's under-86 kg category. Her competitive record includes bronze medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Para Games. In 2023, she placed fifth at the World Championship in Dubai. Her Paralympic track record includes seventh place in the under-56 kg category in Beijing (2008) with a lift of 82.5 kg, fifth place in the under-73 kg category in Rio de Janeiro (2016) with a lift of 105 kg, and sixth place in the under-86 kg category in Paris (2024) with a lift of 112 kg.

Ishkuvvat Charyev, 32, will contest the men's under-107 kg category, a division that includes eight competitors.

Since their debut in this competition, Turkmen athletes have secured a total of six medals: two silver and four bronze. The most recent podium finish for the country occurred in 2018 in Jakarta, where Sergey Meladze earned a bronze medal in the under-72 kg weight class.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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