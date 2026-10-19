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From Germany to Dushanbe: Former Political Exile Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison

World » Asia » Central Asia » Tajikistan

Asadullo Boboev, a 54-year-old member of the Reform and Development Movement-an organization in opposition to the Tajik government-has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. The verdict was handed down by the Ismoli Somoni District Court in Dushanbe on September 21, though details of the sentencing only became public on October 19 via Radio Ozodi.

Dushanbe
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kondephy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Dushanbe

The case underscores a recurring and precarious pattern for Tajik dissidents living in Europe. Boboev had resided in Germany since 2017 with his family, but his return to Tajikistan was not voluntary. In June of this year, German migration authorities deported him and his 19-year-old son, Mukhammad, citing residence permit irregularities and expired visas.

Before his deportation, Boboev expressed acute fear of what awaited him in Dushanbe. He told Radio Ozodi that his affiliation with the Reform and Development Movement would likely lead to accusations of extremism-a fear that materialized shortly after his arrival. While his son was handed over to his grandmother, Boboev disappeared into the state security apparatus. His family only confirmed his location in August, when he was found in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB).

The legal proceedings were characterized by a lack of transparency. Sources familiar with the case, speaking on condition of anonymity, report that the prosecution sought 21 years of imprisonment. Boboev was convicted under three articles of the Criminal Code, including "extremism via the internet." Although the trial was technically open and attended by his two brothers, the specifics of Boboev's defense or his current legal standing remain unclear. There is no record of an appeal being filed in the month following the verdict.

The gap between official statements and reality was evident as early as July, when Minister of Internal Affairs Ramazon Rahimzoda claimed during a press conference to have "no information" regarding Boboev's whereabouts, even as the man was already in custody.

The case has sparked international scrutiny. Human Rights Watch criticized the German government in July, urging Berlin to investigate why Boboev was deported despite the evident risk of torture and imprisonment. Similarly, the Left Party (Die Linke) in the Bundestag requested an explanation from the German government, though no public response has been provided.

Boboev is not the first dissident to face this trajectory. Previous cases, including those of Abdulloh Shamsiddin, Bilol Qurbonaliev, and Dilmurod Ergashev, saw individuals deported from Germany only to receive prison sentences of seven to ten years upon their return to Tajikistan.

While precise figures on the Tajik diaspora in Germany are unavailable-the German Ambassador in Dushanbe previously noted over 30,000 citizens-the region has become a primary sanctuary for those fleeing the crackdown on freedom of expression that intensified in Tajikistan after 2015. For Boboev's family, the division is now stark: his wife and daughter remain in Europe, while he begins a nearly two-decade sentence in Dushanbe.

The case leaves an unresolved question regarding the criteria used by European migration authorities when deporting Tajik nationals who have publicly criticized the administration in Dushanbe.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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