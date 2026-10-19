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Singapore gardens: 500 new plots announced across 13 sites

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From October 20, 2026, Singaporean households can apply for one of 500 new allotment gardening plots managed by the National Parks Board (NParks). The plots are located across 13 sites, including HortPark (91 plots), Punggol Waterway Park (84 plots), and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio (68 plots). The annual cost to secure a plot is fixed at $65.40.

Vertical vegetable garden with a crop
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Беспалова is licensed under publiс domain
Vertical vegetable garden with a crop

Eligibility and Allocation Mechanism

The Allotment Gardening Scheme, which began in 2016, allows households to rent a designated space in public parklands for growing edible plants. Under the current rules, each household may enter the ballot for only one plot at a single location at a time. There is no priority queue based on income or tenure; instead, access is determined entirely by a computerised balloting process. Applications are accepted via AXS channels, such as e-Stations and m-Stations, from 2 pm on October 20 until 11:59 pm on November 2. Results are scheduled to be communicated by email around February 2027.

Household Costs and Material Benefits

For a qualifying household, the direct financial obligation for this activity is low. The $65.40 annual fee covers the use of a raised planter bed measuring 2.5 meters by 1 meter, pre-filled with soil, along with a small storage area for tools. This arrangement is valid for up to three years, after which the household may need to re-ballot for the plot. The scheme does not provide a cash subsidy or rebate; rather, it provides access to public land at a nominal rate. Currently, there are over 2,500 such plots across 29 parks and gardens in Singapore. Since 2021, NParks has expanded the scheme beyond traditional parks to include locations in residential heartlands, working with town councils and grassroots organisations to increase availability. The primary benefit to the household is the reduction of costs associated with renting private land for gardening or purchasing produce, though the scheme itself does not alter household wage structures or broad employment conditions.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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