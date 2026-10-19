Sentosa bungalow and vehicle forfeited as assets linked to S$3 billion laundering case

The financial mechanisms of Singapore's property market and banking compliance systems were tested again in the wake of the S$3 billion money laundering case, resulting in the forfeiture of high-value private assets and a criminal conviction for a key figure linked to the original convicts. Zhang Ruisheng, a 54-year-old Chinese national holding a work pass, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for possessing more than S$17 million in criminal proceeds. This outcome reflects the strict enforcement of anti-money laundering laws that target the conversion of illicit funds into tangible assets, specifically luxury real estate in prime locations like Sentosa.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Basile Morin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Singapore, Central Business District

Ruisheng's case illustrates the direct financial consequences for individuals who facilitate the laundering of proceeds, even when not part of the original syndicate that moved the bulk of the S$3 billion. He pleaded guilty on October 19, 2026, to one count of possessing the benefits of criminal conduct. The court ordered the forfeiture of a Toyota Vellfire and a luxury bungalow at 69 Cove Drive, Sentosa, which he had purchased using a portion of the illicit funds. This follows the earlier sentencing of his younger brother, Zhang Ruijin, who was jailed for 15 months in 2024 for forgery and money laundering. Ruijin had been ordered to forfeit approximately S$118 million of his assets to the state, representing about 90 per cent of the assets originally seized by police.

How illicit funds were converted into property

The financial trail began in August 2020 when Ruisheng opened a CIMB bank account with an initial balance of S$250,000. Within a month, between August and September 2020, he received 11 inward transfers from foreign sources totalling approximately S$17.6 million. These transfers originated from two companies, Beiyin and Han Li, and triggered transaction monitoring alerts under the bank's compliance measures. The relationship manager sought clarification on the source of the funds, prompting Ruisheng to submit documents justifying the deposits as proceeds from the sale of a commercial property in Macau.

He provided a sales and purchase agreement dated August 8, 2020, claiming the property was sold for HK$87.7 million (S$14.3 million). Additionally, he submitted a loan agreement purportedly showing he had lent S$6 million to Han Li. However, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), which began investigating Ruisheng in August 2023, determined that both documents were forged. Ruisheng later admitted to the court that he had never dealt with these companies, owned no property in Macau, and did not sign the documents. His brother, Ruijin, had already been convicted of using the same forged sales and purchase agreement as genuine in his own case.

Despite the forged nature of the source documents, the funds were successfully used to acquire private property. Ruisheng used approximately S$10.4 million of the S$17.6 million to cover the purchase price and stamp duty for the bungalow at 69 Cove Drive between September and October 2020. After completing this purchase, CIMB terminated the banking relationship with Ruisheng. Before the account was closed, Ruisheng withdrew the remaining balance of nearly S$5 million via cheque. In March 2021, he further issued a cheque for S$2.1 million to pay for part of the 20 per cent deposit on another property at 79 Cove Drive, held in the name of his other brother, Zhang Ruicai.

The legal penalty for possessing property that represents the benefits of criminal conduct carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of up to S$150,000, or both. Because Ruisheng's charge contained multiple instances of the offence, the maximum penalties were doubled. The Deputy Public Prosecutor had sought 13 months in jail, drawing a parallel to the sentence given to his brother. The defence, represented by lawyers from Lee & Lee, highlighted Ruisheng's limited role in the criminal enterprise and his surrender of significant assets, including the Sentosa property and the vehicle, as evidence of remorse. The court's decision to impose 12 months of imprisonment underscores the stringent application of Singapore's financial regulations to prevent the retention of ill-gotten gains through property ownership.