Trump Campaigns in Solid Red States Despite Pledges to Target Competitive Races

President Donald Trump's October campaign itinerary for the 2026 midterm elections diverges significantly from his public pledges to target competitive races. In early September, the president invited roughly 30 Republican candidates facing competitive contests to a dinner in the White House Rose Garden, where he stated he would visit "every one of those 35 places” to ensure their election. However, records of his subsequent travel indicate he has campaigned with fewer than a third of those candidates, prioritizing solidly red states over swing districts.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

The president's current strategy involves extensive rallies in states he won decisively in 2024, including Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. Trump has framed these visits as expressions of gratitude to the base, while also acknowledging the challenge of low Republican turnout in off-cycle years. During a stop in Tennessee, he remarked, "What the hell am I doing in Tennessee?” to cheers, noting that his presence is intended to activate voters who might not otherwise participate.

Activating the Base in Solid Republican Territory

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has positioned this travel blitz as a mechanism to boost turnout. RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told NPR that the strategy relies on the unique advantage of having the president actively campaigning rather than appearing on the ballot. "It's turnout, turnout, turnout. How do you get the base to show up? You put the president on the ballot. You put him out there,” Gruters said. This approach stands in contrast to typical midterm strategies for sitting presidents, particularly those with lower approval ratings, which usually focus on defending vulnerable incumbents in marginal districts.

Trump's message remains consistent across these states, focusing on past election victories, legislative achievements such as the "One Big Beautiful Bill,” and economic conditions prior to recent geopolitical escalations. He has also repeated a proposal for a $5,000 dividend to every American adult, a plan he introduced at the Republican midterm convention but which has faced resistance from some elected Republicans. At each stop, he typically highlights a specific infrastructure project or deal planned for that state.

Shifting Electoral Calculations

While the itinerary emphasizes safe Republican ground, recent data suggests the electoral landscape is shifting even in traditionally red areas. In North Carolina, Trump is scheduled to campaign in Greenville on Tuesday for Senate candidate Michael Whatley. However, local Republican campaign committees have begun canceling ad reservations for the race, signaling an internal assessment that the contest is moving out of reach. Additionally, a congressional district in Eastern North Carolina, redrawn to favor Republicans during Trump's mid-decade redistricting push, is now rated a toss-up by the Cook Political Report despite previously being considered safe.

Anderson Clayton, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, characterized the president's late-stage rally tours as a counterproductive effort to generate last-minute support. "He's trying to drum up any amount of support that he can at the last minute. But I don't think that North Carolinians are going to fall for it again,” Clayton said. The juxtaposition of Trump's pledge to focus on competitive races with his actual travel to deeply red states underscores a strategic tension between mobilizing the existing base and winning contested ground.