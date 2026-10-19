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California Proposition 40 Would Impose One-Time Tax on Billionaires' Net Worth

World » Americas

California voters will decide on Proposition 40, a measure proposing a one-time tax on the net worth of individuals with assets exceeding $1 billion. The proposal aims to raise approximately $100 billion to fund public schools, but it faces scrutiny over whether the projected revenue aligns with actual wealth holdings and the legal risks associated with taxing unrealized capital gains.

The central mechanism of the measure is not an annual income tax but a one-time levy on net worth. This distinction is critical for understanding who is affected and what the financial impact entails. The proposal targets individuals whose net assets surpass the one-billion-dollar threshold, a group that is statistically small but holds a disproportionate share of household wealth in the state. The revenue estimate assumes a specific tax rate applied to this net worth, but the actual collection depends on asset valuation methods and compliance.

Proponents argue the measure addresses chronic underfunding in the education system, linking the tax directly to school modernization and operational costs. Critics, including some progressive voices, raise concerns about the constitutional validity of taxing wealth rather than income, noting that the U. S. Supreme Court has not clearly established that states can levy taxes on net worth in this manner. Additionally, opponents point to the potential for capital flight, where high-net-worth individuals might relocate to states without similar wealth taxes, thereby reducing the long-term tax base.

The distinction between maximum theoretical revenue and actual collections is a key driver of debate. The $100 billion figure is a projection based on current asset valuations and assumed compliance rates. It does not account for potential legal challenges, which could delay or invalidate the tax, nor does it reflect the dynamic nature of asset values, which can fluctuate with market conditions. For the affected individuals, the tax represents a significant liquidity event, requiring the sale of assets or the use of cash reserves to pay the levy, rather than simply reducing future income.

This measure does not alter existing retirement account rules, Social Security benefits, or federal tax codes. It is a state-level fiscal policy focused on wealth distribution and public education funding. The outcome depends on voter approval and subsequent legal enforcement. If passed, the tax would apply to a specific cohort of ultra-wealthy individuals in California, with the revenue earmarked for educational infrastructure. The practical effect hinges on the state's ability to enforce the levy without triggering legal invalidation or significant population displacement.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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