Chronic understaffing at Wairau Hospital: Doctors fear patient safety crisis

Doctors at Wairau Hospital in Blenheim have warned that patients in Marlborough are facing safety risks due to chronic understaffing in the emergency department, which they describe as being on the brink of collapse. Emergency specialist Dr Nikki Rolton stated that the department is currently at least three doctors short, a deficit that has grown despite an increase in patient volume. Since Dr Rolton began working at the hospital in 2018, annual patient numbers have risen from an estimated 17,000 to approximately 22,000, placing a heavier burden on a shrinking clinical workforce.

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The core access issue lies in the mechanism of shift coverage. With permanent staff shortages, the hospital relies heavily on locums, doctors working extra shifts, or unfilled slots. Dr Rolton identified the midnight handover to junior doctors as the most vulnerable period. Rather than ending their shifts at midnight, senior doctors are frequently required to stay on to manage the department, sometimes working up to 17-hour days. When doctors are eventually able to leave, they may be called back if the situation deteriorates, further extending their working hours.

This staffing model directly impacts the quality of care for overnight patients. In 2018, a doctor might see five or six patients on a busy night; today, a junior doctor is expected to manage 10 to 15 cases. Dr Rolton argued that this volume makes it clinically unsafe to provide adequate treatment for sick patients, particularly during night hours when support is limited. The geographic isolation of the hospital compounds these risks, as weather conditions can prevent helicopter transfers, leaving the local ED as the only viable option for emergency care.

Recent operational failures highlight the fragility of the current system. Dr Rolton cited a recent incident where a helicopter crew was kept on standby at a cost of $60,000 to facilitate the transfer of pregnant women due to a shortage of obstetricians. She described the situation as terrifying for local residents who may not have access to emergency services within an acceptable timeframe when local capacity is exceeded.

Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, provided specific data on the staffing gap, noting that the emergency department currently has eight doctors when it requires at least 12 to function safely. Dalton described the department as being at a tipping point, where the loss of one more doctor could render it entirely unsafe. She warned that clinicians are currently "playing the odds” to cover services, and that unplanned leave is not being adequately covered by Health New Zealand. Dalton characterized the situation as a "complete failure to resource,” noting that the conditions are likely to drive clinicians out of multiple departments.

Health New Zealand Nelson Marlborough operations group director Phil Wheble acknowledged the considerable pressure on staff but rejected the characterization of the department as being at risk of collapse. He stated that the department is budgeted for 9.2 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers and currently has a total permanent medical headcount of 10, with a 0.8 FTE vacancy. This vacancy was covered by a long-term locum until August, with permanent recruitment now underway and interviews taking place this week.

Wheble indicated that locum funding can be redirected to permanent roles as recruitment opportunities arise, aiming to reduce reliance on temporary staff. He noted that between 1 June and 31 August this year, the emergency department handled 5,819 presentations, a volume comparable to similarly sized hospitals nationwide. While acknowledging that demand is easing from exceptionally high levels, Wheble emphasized that Health New Zealand is focused on building a stronger permanent workforce to ensure safe emergency care remains available to the people of Marlborough.