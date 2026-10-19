New Zealand services growth slows as retail contracts to 47.4 while wholesale expands to 53.1

New Zealand's services sector expanded for a fourth consecutive month in September, but the pace of growth has slowed as weak household spending continues to suppress demand in consumer-facing industries. According to the BNZ-BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), the sector registered a score of 50.9, edging down by 0.1 point from the previous month while remaining just above the 50-point threshold that indicates expansion. This stagnation in growth reflects a broader economic environment where domestic demand is constrained by high costs, leaving the services sector- a dominant component of the national economy-operating in what BNZ senior economist Doug Steel described as a state of "limping along."

The Divergence Between Export-Oriented and Domestic Retail

The September data reveals a sharp bifurcation within the services sector based on market orientation. Industries with significant external exposure, such as wholesale trade and transport and storage, continued to expand, with scores of 53.1 and approximately 55, respectively. In contrast, retail, which serves the domestic consumer base directly, recorded the weakest performance in the survey at 47.4, indicating contraction. Steel attributed this disparity to the pressure on household disposable incomes, which has reduced consumer capacity to spend on non-essential goods. While wholesale trade benefits from export demand and industrial activity, retail is directly exposed to the shrinking budget of New Zealand households, creating a structural mismatch in economic momentum. The underlying components of the index suggest that business confidence remains fragile. New orders, the strongest sub-index at 52.6, provide some evidence of future activity, as orders typically lead sales. However, stocks and inventories also rose to 52.3, a metric that Steel noted could indicate either proactive stockpiling to meet expected orders or, more concerning, a buildup of unsold goods due to weak demand. Simultaneously, supplier deliveries slowed to 49.4, suggesting a contraction in the supply chain's responsiveness. This combination of rising inventories and slowing deliveries, set against a backdrop of negative sentiment-where 59.9 percent of comments were rated negatively-indicates that businesses are uncertain about the trajectory of demand.

Employment and Household Economic Position

Despite the mixed signals, employment in the services sector showed a modest improvement, rising to 49.8. This represents the highest level for the index since November 2023 and places it close to the 50-point breakeven mark. However, the figure remains technically in contraction territory, meaning that net job creation in the sector is still negative, albeit at a reduced rate. BNZ cautioned that a sustained decline in unemployment is unlikely until hiring in the services sector accelerates significantly. The slow pace of employment growth reinforces the constraint on household incomes, creating a feedback loop where limited wage growth and job security suppress consumer spending, which in turn limits the ability of service providers to expand and hire. BusinessNZ chief executive Katherine Rich described the sector as being in "wait and see mode," a stance driven by uncertainty ahead of upcoming elections and ongoing macroeconomic pressures. Steel emphasized that while the combined measure of manufacturing and services sectors rose to 51.6, pointing to moderate economic growth through the end of the year and into 2027, the path is narrow. The economy is currently balancing on the edge of expansion, where the cost of living, fuel prices, and interest rates continue to weigh on the consumer budgets that drive the largest domestic industry. Until the pressure on household finances eases, the services sector is likely to remain in a low-growth equilibrium, expanding slowly but lacking the momentum to drive a strong national recovery.