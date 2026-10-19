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Bolivia and Chile Plan Rail Corridor Capacity Triple to 2.2 Million Tons

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Bolivia and Chile are preparing to overhaul the railway corridor linking the Andean cities of Oruro and Uyuni with the Chilean ports of Antofagasta and Mejillones. Currently, this route carries approximately 800,000 tons of mineral product annually, but the coordinated plan aims to increase capacity to 2.2 million tons per year.

The initiative targets the Avaroa-Olaga border crossing, where physical and administrative barriers currently constrain throughput. Bolivia's Minister of Public Works, Mauricio Zamora, identified the core bottleneck as the lack of interoperability between the two rail networks. Under the current operational reality, Bolivian trains must stop at the border line, fragmenting the logistics chain. The proposed solution involves allowing trains to traverse Chilean tracks directly to the terminals in Mejillones and Antofagasta, eliminating the need for transshipment at the frontier.

To achieve this seamless transit, the project requires more than track maintenance. Authorities plan to dismantle administrative barriers and implement unified customs procedures. The infrastructure overhaul includes expanding port facilities in Mejillones to handle heavier trains, which necessitates the installation of high-capacity cranes and expanded warehousing space. Both presidents, Rodrigo Paz of Bolivia and Jose Antonio Kast of Chile, have approved the framework, shifting the responsibility from diplomatic declaration to operational execution by rail operators and customs agencies.

Parameter Value
Current annual throughput 800,000 tons
Target annual capacity 2,200,000 tons
Key border crossing Avaroa-Olaga
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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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