IAEA warns of global uranium supply-demand gap by 2040

The global uranium market faces a projected supply-demand gap by 2040, according to the latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The agency forecasts that raw material production could drop by at least 50% over the coming decades, while demand is expected to double.

Photo: ru.wikipedia.org by David FRANCOIS is licensed under free for commercial use Uranium quarry, Niger

This imbalance points to a severe shortage of a fundamental resource, which will likely drive up uranium prices and complicate fuel procurement for import-dependent nations. For India, this scenario poses a direct threat to its strategic energy development plans.

New Delhi currently aims to increase its total nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047. Achieving this target requires a stable and predictable flow of uranium. However, with global production halving as demand doubles, fuel procurement has become the primary bottleneck in the country's energy program.

Consequently, India's energy sector must either identify new raw material sources and diversify its supplier base or reassess the pace of new capacity additions. The emerging uranium deficit directly impacts electricity generation costs and the timelines for commissioning new reactors.