Olive oil vs. fuel: Algeria's non-hydrocarbon exports hit $4B in 2026

Algeria's non-hydrocarbon exports rose by 10% during the first eight months of 2026, reaching $4 billion, according to Zohir Moussaoui, director of the central management of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, as reported on state radio. The ministry projects the full-year volume for 2026 to reach $5 billion, with a significant portion of the growth driven by the food sector, which saw exports increase by 15% to $213 million compared to the same period in 2025.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Olive oil and olives

The export basket includes chocolate, olive oil, biscuits, cheeses, canned goods, margarine, sauces, and spices. Moussaoui indicated that expansion in the agribusiness and agricultural sectors has allowed the country to achieve self-sufficiency in certain products, citing the biscuit market as a key example. While Algeria previously imported biscuits worth $28 million, local brands now dominate the domestic market, competing on quality and price rather than facing reliance on external suppliers.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboun, however, raised concerns regarding the repatriation of foreign currency earnings, noting a systemic failure where the actual export of goods does not correspond to the inflow of funds into the country. This domestic production shift occurs against a backdrop where hydrocarbon exports remain the primary source of government revenue, totaling $37.5 billion from January to September 2026, according to Hydrocarbons Minister Mohamed Arkab.