Bolivia's Fuel Import Volume Drops 28% While Costs Remain Flat

Bolivia's import volume for diesel and gasoline fell by 28% compared to the same period last year, yet the total cost of these acquisitions decreased by only 3%. According to data from the Bolivian Institute of Foreign Trade (IBCE), based on statistics from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), this divergence is driven by rising international oil prices. The country is purchasing a smaller physical quantity of fuel but spending nearly the same amount as a year ago.

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Harry Rodriguez, general director of IBCE, frames the situation as a matter of simple arithmetic: "Almost the same amount was spent, but the volume dropped by 28%.” This indicates that more than a quarter of the fuel that arrived in the country last year is now missing from the market. Rodriguez emphasizes that these figures do not directly explain queues at gas stations but point to a structural gap between supply and demand. He identifies three potential sources of this deficit: insufficient supply to meet actual needs, speculative elements within demand, or the outflow of gasoline through smuggling channels. The latter is particularly relevant for gasoline, where historically low domestic prices have stimulated illegal resale across borders.

The pricing distortion is not a sudden development. Rodriguez recalls that IBCE supported a presidential decree dated December 26, 2010, under the Evo Morales administration, which proposed a review of fuel prices. Following social protests, the executive branch reversed this measure, effectively locking in artificially low prices for years. IBCE estimates that this decision led to several negative effects: it stimulated the inflow of informal vehicles, increased the potential for smuggling, and, critically, deterred investment in the exploration and processing of domestic hydrocarbons.

The economist argues that Bolivia failed to implement either smooth price indexing or "shock” regulation with social compensation mechanisms. As a result, the country accumulated structural imbalances that are now being paid for in the form of high import costs. "Today we are paying a high price for something we could have distributed over time or compensated for in 2010,” Rodriguez notes.

Statistical trends reveal a radical shift in the country's energy balance. In 2005, spending on gasoline imports was just $39,000, while diesel imports cost slightly more than $189 million. In the current period, annual expenditures on external fuel purchases have risen to a range of $2.5 to $2.8 billion. This increase is directly linked to the decline in domestic liquid hydrocarbon production and the reduction in natural gas export flows.

Rodriguez describes this trend as a "sad equation”: decreased domestic production leads to lower export revenues and foreign currency generation, which in turn forces the country to purchase more fuel on external markets. Consequently, Bolivia's economy finds itself in a situation where domestic consumption is increasingly covered by imports that require significant foreign currency reserves, even as the volume of fuel actually available on the domestic market shrinks due to global prices and logistical constraints.