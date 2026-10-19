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Italy Extends Schengen Border Suspension With Spain Amid Ceuta Migration Crisis

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Italy has extended its temporary suspension of Schengen agreement rules on its border with Spain for another week, a move attributed to the migration crisis in Ceuta. The decision follows the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants from Morocco in the Spanish-controlled city, which Italian authorities cited as a source of internal security risks, including the potential infiltration of terrorist elements within migration flows.

Italy, Rome
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Italy, Rome

According to Reuters, citing an Italian government source, Rome is maintaining border controls. In a reciprocal step, Madrid extended the suspension of Schengen rules regarding Italy through October 22. The initial measures were introduced by Italy on July 31, after more than 72,000 migrants attempted to cross from Morocco into Ceuta. Since then, Rome has repeatedly extended the control period, justifying the step with national security concerns and pointing to the presence of thousands of irregular migrants in the city.

Spanish officials have criticized the Italian position, describing the measures as unfair and discriminatory toward Spanish citizens and contrary to the common interests of the European Union. A Spanish government representative stated that upcoming consultations were the result of a conversation between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Council of Ministers President Giorgia Meloni, which took place during this week's European Council summit.

A meeting between the interior ministers of the two countries is scheduled for next week. The stated goal of the talks is to find a compromise that would allow for the removal of border controls and a reduction in tensions between Rome and Madrid. An Italian government source noted that ministers will also examine other forms of bilateral cooperation in the coming days, although specific dates for lifting border controls have not yet been determined.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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