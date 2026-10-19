Baghdad's OIC Session: Neutrality policy enters Islamic bloc's framework

At the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad on October 17-18, 2026, member states adopted a resolution titled "The Role of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development in the OIC Space and Worldwide." According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the document provides institutional recognition of Ashgabat's neutrality concept as a foreign policy instrument within the Islamic community.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan shifted its engagement with the Islamic bloc from declarative intent to institutional access in 2026 by obtaining observer status in the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO). This status grants the country the right to participate in processes regarding educational, scientific, and cultural cooperation, expanding communication channels beyond standard diplomatic protocols.

During the session, Turkmenistan promoted its initiative to declare 2028 the Year of International Law. While the initiative has already received support from the UN General Assembly, the proposal at the OIC serves to synchronize the legal agenda between the UN and the OIC. Turkmenistan presented the measure as a component of its preventive diplomacy and confidence-building strategy.

Regarding trade and economic cooperation, the parties confirmed their readiness to expand partnerships in energy, transport, communications, and humanitarian sectors. The session did not result in the signing of new contracts or financial obligations; the outcome remains a stated interest in developing ties. The current status of the relationship is defined by institutional dialogue via ICESCO and political consensus on security and law, while economic interaction remains at the stage of intention.