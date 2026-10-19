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Peru's Coast Faces Sustained High Temperatures Through October 31 Amid Coastal El Niño

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Peru's coast will experience sustained high daytime and nighttime temperatures through October 31, according to the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi). The agency attributes these conditions to the "Coastal El Niño" phenomenon and specific atmospheric drivers.

Lima Cathedral, Peru
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Lima Cathedral, Peru

Temperature maximums between 32°C and 38°C are projected for the provinces of Piura, Tumbes, Lambayeque, and Ica. In Lima and the Ancash region, highs will range from 27°C to 34°C, with nighttime lows remaining between 18°C and 23°C. In the northern regions of Piura and Tumbes, night temperatures of 22-25°C eliminate the typical nocturnal cooling period, while Lambayeque and La Libertad will see lows of 21-24°C.

The heating mechanism is driven by rising ocean surface temperatures and northerly winds. From October 27 to 31, atmospheric subsidence-the descent of air masses-is expected to bring dry air to mid-altitudes, suppressing precipitation and intensifying heat. Between October 20 and 26, wind gusts may cause fog and nighttime rains, particularly on the northern coast. Within Lima, temperatures will vary by district, with western areas reaching approximately 26°C and northern and eastern districts hitting 29°C.

These conditions create a continuous cycle of overheating that extends into the night, impacting sleep quality and subsequent labor productivity. The need for cooling increases pressure on energy grids, creating a gap in climate comfort for residents of informal settlements or areas with limited infrastructure. Additionally, wind gusts and morning fog between October 20 and 26 may disrupt open-road transport and delay the delivery of medicines and food, while isolated heavy rains necessitate adjustments to logistics chains in coastal zones.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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