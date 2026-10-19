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Cigarette-Shaped Sweets Trigger Alarm: Morocco Fights to Protect Minors

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In Morocco, a controversy is unfolding over confectionery products packaged to closely resemble cigarette packs. The human rights organization Touche pas à mon enfant (TPAME) identified sweets on store shelves with packaging that imitates tobacco products down to the details. Activists warn that this marketing strategy fosters early loyalty to smoking among children by normalizing the habit.

Marrakech-souq-2016-3
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vassia Atanassova - Spiritia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Marrakech-souq-2016-3

TPAME President Najat Anvar stated that this "play" at smoking trivializes a dangerous addiction. She explained that the visual similarity between the candies and cigarettes makes the image of a tobacco consumer attractive to adolescents, posing long-term health risks for the younger generation.

Supply Chain Checks and Activist Demands

TPAME representatives have already appealed to government bodies, demanding an urgent investigation. The primary objective is to identify who produces these goods and how they entered the Moroccan domestic market. The organization insists on verifying the legality of these trade operations and enforcing a complete ban on the sale of such imitative products.

The group also urged parents to exercise maximum vigilance. Families are advised to scrutinize purchases carefully to avoid inadvertently encouraging a child's interest in tobacco aesthetics. TPAME plans to engage national media in a public awareness campaign to highlight this threat as widely as possible.

"Protecting children is a shared societal responsibility. It is unacceptable for commercial profit to turn a deadly habit into a child's game,” Elena Romanova, an expert in social policy and demography, told Pravda. Ru.

TPAME is confident that merchants have crossed a line by attempting to profit from exploiting children's curiosity. Activists are currently preparing a package of documents to oversee supply chains, aiming to purify the market of such provocative products.

Threat Parameter Details
Primary Risk Normalization of smoking among minors
Marketing Method Full imitation of cigarette packs
TPAME Demand Complete sales ban and supply chain investigation

Answers to Common Questions

Why are these sweets dangerous?

They create a psychological habit of associating with tobacco packaging, removing the fear barrier that might otherwise deter children from real cigarettes in the future.

What should parents do if they find such products?

Human rights advocates recommend not purchasing these sweets and reporting sales locations to regulatory authorities to verify the legality of the goods.

Expert Review: Elena Romanova, expert in social policy and demography
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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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