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Winnipeg detox facility ready but awaiting staff

World » Canada

Two century-old buildings on Winnipeg's Main Street have been renovated to create a 10-bed detox facility, with five beds allocated for men and five for women. The site, managed by Lighthouse Mission, is physically ready to accept clients, potentially as early as November, but its operation hinges on a single logistical constraint: the recruitment of sufficient staff.

Suffering from alcoholism
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Suffering from alcoholism

The facility addresses a specific gap in local healthcare access. Peter McMullen, executive director of Lighthouse Mission, identifies the primary friction in the current system not as a lack of long-term care, but as the difficulty individuals face when seeking immediate help and finding services unavailable. The new unit is designed to bridge this interval, providing a structured entry point that connects acute detoxification with subsequent, longer-term treatment options.

Lighthouse Mission, a downtown organization, has spent years planning this expansion and completing the renovation of the properties at 667 and 669 Main St. While the physical infrastructure-beds, medical setup, and staffing ratios-is prepared, the final operational barrier is human resources. The organization must secure enough personnel to maintain safe and continuous care before the doors can open, highlighting that in this sector, the readiness of a building does not guarantee the availability of service until the workforce is in place.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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