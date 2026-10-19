Thrift store boom: Salvation Army stocks run low as demand soars

The Salvation Army is importing merchandise from other regions to maintain the inventory of its eight thrift stores in Winnipeg, as local demand for low-cost goods exceeds the volume of local donations.

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Retail activity across these locations grew by more than 10 per cent year-over-year during several months between January and June. Ted Troughton, managing director of the organization's thrift store operations, attributes this increase in customer traffic to rising living costs.

While the organization reports that local donations remain strong, the rate of sales has outpaced the supply of goods provided by Winnipeggers, necessitating the movement of stock from external regions to ensure shelves remain stocked for those seeking affordable alternatives to retail pricing.