IAEA Warns: Uranium Supply Halved, India's Energy Security at Risk

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India's strategic roadmap to expand its nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047 faces a significant structural headwind as global uranium supplies enter a period of severe contraction. According to the latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), global uranium mining production is projected to plummet by at least 50% by 2040, creating a stark divergence between available supply and rising consumption.

The economic imbalance is underscored by the fact that while production is expected to halve, global demand for the fuel is set to double over the same period. For India, this supply-demand gap is not merely a market fluctuation but a systemic risk to its energy security and long-term decarbonisation goals. The shortfall threatens to drive up procurement costs and create logistical bottlenecks for the fuel necessary to sustain its planned reactor expansions.

The widening deficit puts pressure on India's reliance on international imports to supplement its domestic reserves. With the global supply crunch forecasted to tighten over the next two decades, the cost of uranium is likely to rise, potentially inflating the capital expenditure of new nuclear projects and altering the cost-benefit analysis of India's nuclear energy transition.