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Guyana hosts 15-team over-40s cricket world cup at ten venues

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Guyana is currently hosting the International Masters Cricket Over-40s World Cup, a two-week competition running from October 17 to 31 that features 15 international teams and 59 matches distributed across venues nationwide.

The tournament opened on Saturday, with participation from the West Indies, Australia, Canada, South Africa, the United States, England, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, and other cricketing nations. The event is staged at ten locations, including the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, the Georgetown Cricket Club, the Lusignan Community Centre Ground, the Police Sports Club Ground at Eve Leary, and the Enmore Community Centre Ground.

Under the established format, each team is scheduled to play six league matches before the competition progresses to knockout stages, culminating in a final on October 31. Opening fixtures saw the West Indies face Australia at the Guyana National Stadium, Canada play South Africa at the Georgetown Cricket Club, the United States take on England at Lusignan, and the Rest of the Caribbean confront Pakistan at Enmore.

On Sunday, the schedule includes matches such as Australia versus Namibia at Eve Leary, Canada against Colombia at Enmore, South Africa facing Wales at Lusignan, New Zealand playing England at the Georgetown Cricket Club, and India contesting Pakistan at Providence.

The competition provides a platform for veteran cricketers over the age of 40 to continue active competition and represent their countries or regional teams. For Guyana, the event serves to showcase local cricket facilities and involve community venues and officials in an international sporting context.

Organizers have made fixtures, live-score data, and match replays accessible via the tournament's official website, allowing supporters to follow the ongoing action. As the league stage continues, teams are competing for early victories to secure advancement into the latter stages of the tournament.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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