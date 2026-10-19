Guyanese Golf Association sends 36-member delegation to Suriname for 2026 Invitational

A 36-member Guyanese delegation has entered the 2026 DSB Suriname Invitational Golf Championship, competing over October 17 and 18 at Golf Club Paramaribo. The event marks a significant moment for regional sports cooperation, as Guyanese players seek to benchmark their abilities against counterparts from Suriname, French Guiana, and other jurisdictions within the broader Caribbean context.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Florian Fritsch, assisted by Mark Anderson is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License Golf

Leading the charge is the Westside Golf Course contingent, accompanied by key figures from the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), including President Aleem Hussain and vice-presidents Monnaf Arjune and Philip Haynes. The team features a mix of local talent and diaspora golfers, notably Lakeram "Panko” Ramsundar, Roy Dhori, Anwar Shaffie, Dustin Spivey, and Sabi Dhori. All members are competing in the A Category, a division expected to present a rigorous test of skill given the strong regional field.

For the GGA, this invitational extends beyond mere competition. President Hussain emphasized that the event underscores a deepening institutional relationship between the Guyanese and Surinamese golfing communities. "Westside Golf Course is proud to represent Guyana once again in Suriname. Our relationship with Golfclub Paramaribo has grown beyond competitive golf, particularly through our junior development initiatives,” Hussain stated. This perspective highlights a shift from isolated tournaments to sustained bilateral engagement, where diplomatic and sporting ties are reinforced through regular exchange.

The foundation for this cooperation lies in shared development goals, most notably the Junior and Beginners Drive, Chip & Putt competition. Since its inception in 2023, this initiative has brought young golfers from both nations together, fostering a pipeline of talent that transcends national borders. This collaborative approach aligns with broader Caribbean trends where regional bodies work to standardize training and create competitive pathways for junior athletes, ensuring that Guyana's presence in the sport is sustained by a robust youth framework.

Golf Club Paramaribo, established in 1954, stands as the oldest golf institution in Suriname and has played a central role in the nation's sporting landscape. Its longevity provides a stable anchor for such cross-border initiatives. The two-day championship now serves a dual purpose: offering experienced players a platform for competitive ranking while simultaneously reinforcing the structural ties necessary for long-term regional development. As the final standings are determined, the outcome reflects not just individual performance, but the maturing of Guyana's integration into the regional golf circuit.