Demerara Bank Launches $100 Million Interest-Free Housing Fund With Strict Eligibility Criteria

Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) has launched a $100 million housing aid initiative that provides interest-free loans of up to Guyana dollars (GYD) six million to specific categories of applicants, marking a new channel for homeownership financing in the country.

The programme, announced to commemorate the birth anniversary of the bank's late founder, Dr. Yesu Persaud, offers zero-interest financing with no processing, legal, or inspection fees. According to Komal Samaroo, Chairman of DBL, the bank will allocate $100 million annually to this fund, which is designed to assist families who have the means to repay but lack the initial capital for construction or purchase.

Eligibility and Access Conditions

Access to this specific financial product is strictly conditional. To qualify, applicants must already own land or hold a formal allocation from the Ministry of Housing, supported by the necessary documentation. The loans are intended for two primary uses: constructing a home on that secured land or acquiring low-income turnkey housing units provided by the ministry.

Samaroo specified that priority consideration is given to single-parent households, though other families facing housing needs are also eligible. Beyond land ownership, applicants must demonstrate a stable source of income and a satisfactory credit history. Crucially, they must prove they can comfortably afford the monthly repayments, ensuring the programme targets those with financial stability rather than solely those in acute poverty.

Operational Mechanics and Digital Application

The repayment structure is straightforward: borrowers repay only the principal amount borrowed, as no interest is charged. The bank states that payments received from beneficiaries will be recycled back into the programme, creating a revolving fund that extends financial assistance to additional families over time.

To streamline access for citizens across the entire country, DBL has digitized the application process. Interested individuals can submit their applications exclusively through the Demerara Bank website, removing the need for in-person submissions at branch offices. This digital approach aligns with the bank's stated goal of making the service accessible to a wider demographic, consistent with the legacy of Dr. Persaud, who founded Guyana's first indigenous bank.