Bolton council to decide proposal for 49 homes on Farnworth car hire site

Application to Bolton Council by Auto Rental Car Hire Ltd targets a 0.345-hectare parcel of land between Bank Street and Queen Street in Farnworth, proposing the demolition of four existing structures to accommodate a 49-unit residential development.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Modern townhouses on the street

The applicant currently operates car hire, taxi maintenance and repair businesses within the buildings slated for clearance. The physical constraint defining the scheme is the site's location: it sits directly between commercial town-centre buildings and residential streets to the north and west. The design response to this tight urban envelope is a four-building layout that encloses a central courtyard, raising the communal amenity space on a landscaped podium above a basement or ground-level parking area.

Structural and spatial configuration

The proposal allocates the 49 homes across a mix of single-level apartments, townhouse-style triplexes and semi-detached-style duplexes, comprising one, two and three-bedroom units. The architectural arrangement places the buildings' inner elevations facing a shared garden, while their outer facades address the streets. This creates a sheltered internal environment separated from street-side vehicle access.

Accessibility to the elevated garden is managed through shared lifts and routes. Units with direct podium access include private terraces, while the central green space functions as a communal area with seating and pedestrian paths. The design report describes this as a "quieter communal setting away from the street-side vehicle areas," relying on the surrounding homes to provide natural surveillance of the courtyard.

Infrastructure and parking

The plan includes 34 parking spaces for residents. Given the 49 units proposed, this allocation suggests a lower-than-standard parking ratio, typical for town-centre schemes where space is the limiting factor. The clearance of the current car repair and hire facilities is a prerequisite for the construction, removing the existing commercial footprint to make way for the residential blocks and the necessary structural supports for the podium.

Bolton Council planners will assess the application in the coming weeks, with the decision hinging on the feasibility of integrating high-density residential living into this specific interstitial site without compromising the existing street layout or parking capacity.