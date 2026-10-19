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79% of private renters in Blaenau Gwent face rental shortfalls as LHA remains frozen

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In Blaenau Gwent, 79% of private renting households receiving housing benefit find that the support they receive does not cover the cost of their rent. In Pembrokeshire and Caerphilly, the figure is 77%.

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These areas now represent the three highest proportions of households facing a rental shortfall across England, Wales, and Scotland. In total, approximately 50,000 households in Wales are unable to cover their private rent through housing benefit alone, according to research by Citizens Advice.

The shortfall is tied to the Local Housing Allowance (LHA), which sets the maximum amount of support available to eligible private renters, including those on Universal Credit. These rates have been frozen since April 2024 and are based on rental data from September 2023. During the period between September 2023 and July 2026, private rents in Wales rose by 20%, according to Citizens Advice analysis of Office for National Statistics figures.

Current market data from Hamptons indicates the average monthly rent for a new tenancy in Wales is £888, a 2.5% increase over the last year. Across Britain, average newly agreed rents rose by 2.7% to £1,433 a month in September, marking the tenth consecutive month of accelerating rent growth.

The financial pressure manifests in the monthly budgets of those seeking help. Private renters on Universal Credit who accessed debt advice from Citizens Advice reported an average monthly deficit of £69.97. This is 20 times the deficit reported by those in social housing.

This budget gap affects more than the monthly balance. A UK-wide survey found that one in five private renters receiving Universal Credit stated that difficulty affording essentials hampered their ability to find work or increase their working hours. Among those who had to cut or stop childcare payments, 53% reported reducing their working hours or stopping work entirely.

Citizens Advice is calling on the UK Government to use the Autumn Budget to unfreeze the Local Housing Allowance and restore its link to the cheapest 30% of rents in each local area. Luke Young, head of policy at Citizens Advice, stated that the freeze on LHA has hit Wales particularly hard, creating a chasm between official benefit levels and the actual cost of the cheapest available rents.

Across the UK, nearly one million households now face a rental shortfall, an increase of nearly 300,000 since May 2024. While the number of households receiving support has increased, the proportion of those facing a shortfall has grown faster.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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