Korean diplomat urges police to boost patrols in Angeles City Koreatown

Korean Minister and Consul General Hanil Lee urged for enhanced security measures in Angeles City's Koreatown, specifically requesting improvements in street lighting and police patrols to safeguard Korean businessmen and tourists.

Photo: mstyslavchernov.com by Мстислав Чернов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ South Korea

The call was made during a courtesy visit to Pampanga Governor Lilia "Nanay” Pineda on Monday, October 19. Lee was accompanied by Jongpil Choi, president of the Korean Community Association in Central Luzon. The primary objective of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral ties between South Korea and Pampanga while addressing specific security concerns affecting Korean nationals in the province.

Lee cited an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 Korean residents in Central Luzon, describing the province as the "main and focal of Korean investment.” He noted that South Korea ranks as the Philippines' second-largest investor and referenced criminal cases involving members of the Korean community in Angeles City as a reason for the increased security attention.

Government response and police coordination

Governor Pineda indicated that she would facilitate a meeting between Lee and relevant government officials and security agencies to address the raised concerns.

Following the visit to the provincial government, Lee met with Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, director of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), and Angeles City Police Director Colonel Robert Casimiro Domingo at Camp Olivas in San Fernando. According to PRO3, the discussion focused on enhancing coordination between Philippine police forces and Korean representatives regarding the safety and security of the Korean community in Central Luzon.