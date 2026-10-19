Singapore restricts APP green certification pending fire evidence

The Singapore Environment Council (SEC) has issued a Notice of Temporary Restrictions on the Singapore Green Labelling Scheme Plus (SGLS+) certificate held by Asia Pulp & Paper (APP). This administrative measure, announced on October 19, 2026, imposes daily fire response reporting requirements and strict monitoring obligations on APP. The action is a direct procedural consequence of fires originating in the concession areas of APP's suppliers, which are contributing to the current regional haze.

Institutional Authority and Procedural Requirements

The SEC, which administers the SGLS+ certification scheme launched in 2017, exercised its regulatory authority to modify the conditions of APP's existing certification. The notice does not revoke the certificate immediately but places it under a conditional status. Under the new regime, APP must demonstrate that effective fire prevention and suppression measures are being implemented in the relevant supply chain regions.

According to the SEC, three specific suppliers-Bumi Mekar Hijau, Bumi Andalas Permai, and Sebangun Bumi Andalas Wood Industries-operate concessions in South Sumatra, Indonesia. These entities have been served with legal notices by the National Environment Agency (NEA) to cease burning activities and submit fire-extinguishment plans. If APP's additional reporting fails to prove that the required strengthened monitoring and suppression measures are effectively implemented, the SEC will suspend the SGLS+ certificate. Such a suspension would legally mandate the cessation of use of the SGLS+ logo on APP's associated products.

Regulatory Context and Previous Precedent

The current action follows a pattern established during the 2015 haze episode. At that time, the SEC suspended the green label on APP products after the NEA investigated the firm under the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) for links to regional forest fires. The THPA targets entities responsible for causing or condoning fires that contribute to transboundary haze. The 2015 suspension resulted in Singaporean supermarkets removing APP products, including the Paseo brand, from shelves.

APP currently holds the enhanced SGLS+ certification, awarded in May 2019. This scheme imposes stricter requirements than the previous Green Label scheme. While the earlier regime required companies to prove sustainable sourcing and manufacturing, the SGLS+ mandates specific peatland management improvements, early detection of fires, and zero-burning pledges on plantations. Certified companies are also required to maintain fire-fighting equipment and assess daily fire danger ratings.

Scope of NEA Intervention

The NEA has broadened its investigative scope beyond APP's immediate suppliers. In total, the agency has issued legal notices to 10 companies in Indonesia during the current haze period. Seven companies received notices on October 16, and three additional companies were notified on October 19.

Four of these ten companies-Bumi Andalas Permai, Bumi Mekar Hijau, SBA Wood Industries, and Buana Megatama Jaya-have been identified as suppliers to APP. The NEA stated that all except Buana Megatama Jaya received similar notices during the 2015 haze crisis, with those cases remaining open. The other six companies subject to the current notices are Paramitra Mulia Langgeng, Sumatera Alam Anugerah, Hutan Lestari Raya, Bangkanesia, Mananjung Hayak, and Baratama Putra Perkasa.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu stated on October 16 that the NEA is tracking hotspots and smoke to identify contributing companies and remains committed to investigating all responsible parties. The SEC also required SGLS+ certified companies to verify their supply chains and declare whether they source from any of the entities served with the October 16 prevention measure notices.