Philippine Defense Secretary rejects 'troublemaker' label, citing strict adherence to UNCLOS

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has rejected claims that Philippine military operations in the West Philippine Sea are provocative, asserting that troops are acting strictly within the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) and the UN Charter.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas C. Messina, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USA in the Philippines

Speaking during a Senate finance subcommittee hearing on the Department of National Defense's (DND) proposed 2027 budget on Monday, Teodoro explicitly refuted allegations from the Chinese ambassador that the Philippines is acting as a "troublemaker" in the region.

Diplomatic Tensions and Threats of Force

The Secretary's statements follow a formal protest by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), which summoned Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan on Monday. The summons was triggered by remarks made by the ambassador on October 15, which Philippine officials interpreted as threats intended to intimidate the government.

Teodoro highlighted specific language used by Ambassador Jing, noting that the diplomat suggested the Philippines would "lose" if military communications were cut and implied that China could employ force to achieve an easy victory. Teodoro characterized these statements as direct threats.

Disputed Jurisdictions

Beyond the ambassador's rhetoric, Teodoro pointed to a broader pattern of territorial assertions by Beijing. He specifically challenged the "nine-dash line" narrative, which China uses to claim jurisdiction over vast areas of the South China Sea-a claim the Philippines maintains has no legal basis.

The Defense Secretary also raised alarms over recent Chinese claims regarding Batanes, asserting that Beijing has suggested it has the right to operate in the waters surrounding the northernmost province. Teodoro stated that the DND is working to deter such behavior.

Following the DFA's summons of Ambassador Jing, Teodoro indicated that the government is awaiting further developments and that any official public update will be issued by the DFA or President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.