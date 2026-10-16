Network Rail mounts weather sensors on GSM-R masts to target localised storm delays

Network Rail has installed ten weather stations along the Wales and Borders route to replace general forecasts with site-specific data. To avoid the cost and time of building new towers, the sensors have been mounted directly onto existing GSM-R radio masts-the infrastructure used for communication between train drivers and control staff. These masts provide the necessary elevation for the instruments to accurately measure wind speed, direction, rainfall, temperature, humidity, and atmospheric pressure. The equipment, developed by Ninehundred Communications Group, is now active at ten specific locations: Whitland, Llantwit, Cilmeri, St George's, Trewyn, Craven Arms, Gobowen, Glantwymyn, Llanrwst, and Buckley.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Liberaler Humanist, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Traveling train

The Cost of Localised Storms

The installation responds to a pattern of disruption where general regional forecasts failed to predict precise track-level impacts. Between February 2023 and January 2026, 25 named storms affected the route. On average, each storm resulted in 38 hours of delays and cost £179,000 in disruption expenses. Storm Darragh, which hit on 6 and 7 December 2024, illustrated the financial risk of localised weather; while winds reached 93mph at Capel Curig, the resulting debris and fallen trees led to a total cost of £1.3 million for the network.

Calibrating Safety Triggers

Network Rail continues to use MetDesk for broad forecasting, but the new sensors allow staff to adjust the specific thresholds that trigger safety protocols. By monitoring the actual conditions on the line, controllers can apply speed restrictions or order track inspections only where the data indicates a risk, rather than imposing blanket delays across the entire route. These measures coincide with other physical interventions for the autumn and winter period: