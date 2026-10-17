Colombia Faces 5 Trillion Peso Deficit Amid Teacher Healthcare and Energy Funding Gaps

Colombia's budget system is facing a deficit exceeding 5 trillion Colombian pesos, a situation Finance Minister Miguel Gómez described as a series of critical "holes" in state funding.

The most significant funding gap is concentrated within the National Social Benefit Fund for Teachers (Fomag), which lacks 2.7 trillion pesos required to maintain healthcare guarantees for the country's educators. Additional shortages impact the "Colombia Mayor" program for the elderly; while the total sector underfunding is estimated at 2 trillion pesos, the ministry noted that the previous administration left a debt of 600 billion pesos.

The energy sector requires an additional 1.7 trillion pesos to settle electricity debts by year-end. With only 600 billion pesos currently accumulated, the Ministry of Finance is initiating an urgent bill to cover the remaining balance.

Long-term financial pressures are further compounding the budget crisis through three primary channels: state debt servicing costs are projected to rise by 55% due to contractual obligations, judicial liabilities have reached 17 trillion pesos (with delays triggering penalty interest), and the current budget cycle failed to allocate funds for pensions for November and December.

Minister Gómez characterized the state of public finances as a condition where "revenues are insufficient and expenditures are excessive." Despite lower wage indexation rates, the continuing growth of government operating costs is driving up total debt and restricting the administration's ability to allocate resources.