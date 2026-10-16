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Free essentials: How India's welfare system reshaped consumer habits

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A detailed study by the National Statistics Office (NSO), published in the journal Sarvekshana, reveals that in-kind government welfare transfers have significantly altered the consumption profiles of approximately 220 million Indians. By accounting for free and subsidised goods, the data indicates that 15.8 per cent of the total population transitioned into higher consumption classes, with the most pronounced impact observed in West Bengal.

The analysis utilised unit-level data from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2022-23. Researchers initially ranked households into 12 consumption classes based on Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE), excluding transfers. By subsequently adding the market value of in-kind transfers-ranging from PDS foodgrains, pulses, and edible oil to school uniforms, bicycles, and electronic devices like tablets and laptops-the study tracked the resulting upward mobility in living standards.

The distribution of these benefits shows a stark geographical divergence. West Bengal emerged as the leader among 18 major states, with 40.5 per cent of its population moving up a consumption class. This was driven by a high transition rate in both rural (46.5 per cent) and urban (24.9 per cent) areas. In contrast, states such as Gujarat and Kerala recorded the lowest shares of upward movement, at 3.7 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively.

Structurally, the impact of these transfers is concentrated at the lower end of the economic spectrum, confirming the progressive design of the schemes. In rural India, the highest rate of upward movement (33 per cent) occurred within the 5-10 per cent poorest class, while the second-highest class (90-95 per cent) saw the lowest movement at 4 per cent. A similar pattern was observed in urban areas, where the largest shifts occurred within the bottom three classes. The study notes that while some upward movement was detected among wealthier households-likely due to universal distribution of items like laptops and uniforms-the primary beneficiaries remain the most vulnerable.

Beyond individual mobility, the NSO paper highlights a measurable reduction in consumption inequality. The Gini coefficient, which measures wealth distribution, declined from 0.266 to 0.261 in rural areas and from 0.314 to 0.309 in urban areas once in-kind transfers were factored in. While the researchers describe this shift as modest, they argue it demonstrates a clear equalising effect of public transfers on national consumption patterns.

The findings suggest that the current framework of in-kind social transfers is functioning as a critical buffer against poverty. According to the authors, this shift in living standards is expected to be reflected in future official poverty estimates, as the inclusion of these transfers effectively elevates the consumption floor for millions of households across the country.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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