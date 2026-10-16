Catalonia Approves Ten-Year Healthcare Plan Targeting Cancer, Obesity, and Tobacco

The Government of Catalonia has approved a ten-year strategic healthcare plan focused on reducing cancer mortality, curbing tobacco consumption, and addressing obesity. The strategy relies primarily on restructuring the primary care system and implementing new protocols for early disease detection.

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To tackle obesity and smoking, the plan integrates dietary support into basic medical services. The approach shifts from general public health information to personalized monitoring of weight and lifestyle at primary health centers. This aims to lower the population-wide body mass index, which officials project will correlate with a reduction in cardiovascular diseases.

Regarding tobacco control, the strategy mandates stricter restrictions on access to nicotine products. It also expands free pharmacological and psychological support for individuals quitting smoking. These services are designed to be universally accessible to ensure treatment success does not depend on a patient's financial status.

To reduce cancer mortality, the plan modernizes screening programs by increasing the coverage and optimizing the schedules for regular check-ups. The goal is to raise the percentage of the population undergoing early-stage detection, thereby improving survival statistics. The regional healthcare system is shifting its focus from treating advanced stages to preventive diagnosis. The program's effectiveness will be measured by specific metrics, including the number of cases detected at early stages and the overall percentage decrease in cancer mortality by 2036.