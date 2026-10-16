World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Catalonia Approves Ten-Year Healthcare Plan Targeting Cancer, Obesity, and Tobacco

World

The Government of Catalonia has approved a ten-year strategic healthcare plan focused on reducing cancer mortality, curbing tobacco consumption, and addressing obesity. The strategy relies primarily on restructuring the primary care system and implementing new protocols for early disease detection.

The girl tracks weight loss with the help of AI
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The girl tracks weight loss with the help of AI

To tackle obesity and smoking, the plan integrates dietary support into basic medical services. The approach shifts from general public health information to personalized monitoring of weight and lifestyle at primary health centers. This aims to lower the population-wide body mass index, which officials project will correlate with a reduction in cardiovascular diseases.

Regarding tobacco control, the strategy mandates stricter restrictions on access to nicotine products. It also expands free pharmacological and psychological support for individuals quitting smoking. These services are designed to be universally accessible to ensure treatment success does not depend on a patient's financial status.

To reduce cancer mortality, the plan modernizes screening programs by increasing the coverage and optimizing the schedules for regular check-ups. The goal is to raise the percentage of the population undergoing early-stage detection, thereby improving survival statistics. The regional healthcare system is shifting its focus from treating advanced stages to preventive diagnosis. The program's effectiveness will be measured by specific metrics, including the number of cases detected at early stages and the overall percentage decrease in cancer mortality by 2036.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Chernobyl becomes wildlife haven
World
Chernobyl becomes wildlife haven
Russia plans to cut cost of MC-21 airliner below 7.5 billion rubles
Economics
Russia plans to cut cost of MC-21 airliner below 7.5 billion rubles
Popular
Hijab dispute strains Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Iran

Azerbaijan's decision to ban hijabs in schools has triggered protests and diplomatic friction with Iran and Turkey, highlighting the nation's commitment to secularism.

Hijab dispute strains Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Iran
U.S. Farmland Values Surge to Record as Operating Margins Collapse
U.S. Farmland Values Surge to Record as Operating Margins Collapse
US Arms Halt: A Calculated Blow to the EU Economy?
Moskvich 3 at 70,000 km: Trade-Off Between CVT Durability and Real-World Fuel Costs
Kitchen Sink Won't Drain: Why Baking Soda Fails and How to Fix It Mechanically Alex Naumov The 'Mother Of All Bombs' and Iran: What could Trump be planning? Andrey Nikolaev Pentagon War Record Shows 82% of Key Missile Defense Stockpiles Depleted by Iran Conflict Andrey Mihayloff
Pentagon War Record Shows 82% of Key Missile Defense Stockpiles Depleted by Iran Conflict
The 9th-Gen Honda Civic Trade-Off: Reliability vs. Repair Costs
Coyote Danger: Behavioral Shifts and Human Proximity
Coyote Danger: Behavioral Shifts and Human Proximity
Last materials
Loose-fill insulation prevents rodent tunneling by collapsing under weight
Outdoor PET Bottle Christmas Tree Construction and Stability
Catalonia Approves Ten-Year Healthcare Plan Targeting Cancer, Obesity, and Tobacco
Nova Scotia Power's Ninth Year of Failures: No Penalty Issued
Burning bay leaves creates smoke hazards instead of purifying air
The Moon Is Shrinking: Thousands of Fractures Point to Ongoing Geological Activity
A Bee-Derived Peptide Outperforms Placebo in Treating Infected Burns
EU court ruling: Immediate client refunds for unauthorized bank transactions mandated
Chemical Fingerprint Confirms Two Black Holes in Distant Galaxy System
New study confirms Nanotyrannus is separate dinosaur species, not juvenile T. Rex
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.