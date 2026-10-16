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Ecuador floods reach four rivers across three coastal provinces

World

As of 07:00 on October 16, 2026, four rivers have breached their banks across three coastal provinces of Ecuador, driven by the El Niño phenomenon. According to the National Secretariat for Risk Management, the most significant activity occurred in Manabí province, where the Balsa and Novillo rivers overflowed in the San Francisco de Novillo sector of the Flavio Alfaro parish.

Ocean storm
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Brocken Inaglory, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Ocean storm

Additional flooding was reported in Los Ríos province, where the Catarama River overflowed in the Caracol sector (Babahoyo), submerging areas in the Nueva Fortuna settlement. In Guayas province, the Vinces River breached its banks, affecting several zones in the Salitre district.

The scale of the flooding increased daily; reports from October 15 identified only two overflows (the Catarama and Vinces rivers) before the count rose to four by the following morning.

Since the implementation of the "red alert" status on August 29, 2026, 356 adverse events were recorded across 22 provinces through October 13. The heaviest impact on infrastructure and territory was concentrated in the provinces of Esmeraldas, Los Ríos, and Guayas.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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