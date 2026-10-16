Glasgow taxi spending hits £42.5m with education driving rise

Glasgow City Council's expenditure on taxis and private hire vehicles has risen sharply over the past five financial years, reaching a cumulative total of more than £42.5 million, according to figures released following a Freedom of Information request.

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The data, shared with the LDR service, breaks down the spending by fiscal year, revealing a consistent upward trend rather than a steady state. Expenditure began at £7.4 million in 2021/22 and increased to £7.9 million in 2022/23. The rise accelerated in subsequent years, with spending reaching £7.8 million in 2023/24, £9.2 million in 2024/25, and £10.3 million in 2025/26. This trajectory indicates that the cost of this transport category is growing faster than previous years, amounting to an increase of nearly £3 million between the first and last year of the period covered.

Education drives the majority of costs

The bulk of this expenditure is tied to services for children and young people, specifically within the education department. Over the five-year period, £38.1 million was spent on taxis and private hire fares for education services. In the most recent year, 2025/26, this sector accounted for £8.9 million of the total spend. The preceding year, 2024/25, saw £8.3 million allocated to these fares.

The council explains that this spending is driven by statutory obligations to provide home-to-school transport for pupils entitled to it based on distance, additional support needs, or school placement. In 2025/26, the total outlay for home-to-school transport was £17.7 million. Of this, 84% was for Additional Support for Learning (ASL) transport, while 16% covered mainstream transport.

A small fraction of the total spend relates to journeys for elected members. Taxi expenditure for councillors was modest compared to the overall total: £954.17 in 2021/22 rising to £3,598.43 in 2025/26. The average cost per journey for councillors in 2025/26 was £18.55.

Scrutiny against a £110m budget gap

The timing of this release coincides with wider fiscal pressures facing the authority. Audit Scotland reported in September 2026 that Glasgow faces a budget gap of at least £110 million for the period 2026/27 to 2027/28.

Councillor Paul Carey BEM has called for greater transparency, arguing that every pound of public money must be scrutinised. "People will understandably question why thousands of pounds are being spent on taxi journeys when essential services are under pressure and savings are being demanded elsewhere,” Carey said. While acknowledging that taxis are necessary for accessible transport and essential council work, he highlighted the public's right to expect value for money and proper monitoring of spending.

Carey urged the council to publish a detailed breakdown of taxi spending and to assess whether alternative, safe, and practical transport arrangements could yield savings. "We cannot expect the public to accept cuts to services without first demonstrating that existing money is being used as effectively as possible,” he stated.

In response, the council emphasised its commitment to efficiency. A spokesperson noted that officers are actively exploring cost-effective alternatives in light of rising transport costs. They also highlighted efforts to teach independent travel skills to ASL young people where appropriate, stating that these initiatives have produced positive results and contributed to the council winning a national transport award recently. The council maintained that providing transport for entitled pupils remains a statutory duty, regardless of the cost pressures involved.