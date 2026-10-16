Canary Islands record highest ERE impact in Spain's August labor data

According to preliminary data from the Spanish Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the Canary Islands recorded the highest number of workers affected by employment regulation procedures (ERE) in August. A total of 1,065 individuals were impacted by these procedures on the islands, with 768 of them subjected to collective dismissals.

Nationwide, collective dismissals in August rose by 30.5% compared to the same period last year, reaching 1,947 cases. However, the overall total for all types of ERE, which includes contract suspensions and working-time reductions, declined by 12.2% to 3,479 cases. This decrease in the aggregate figure was driven by a 37.1% drop in contract suspensions and a 42.3% reduction in working-time cuts.

The services sector accounted for the vast majority of collective dismissals, representing 86.9% of all such cases nationwide, or 1,692 individuals. This figure marked a 53.8% increase over August of the previous year, making it the only industry sector where collective dismissals rose. In contrast, other sectors experienced different trends: industrial dismissals fell by 52.6% to 145 cases, while construction saw a 9.3% decrease in dismissals to 78 cases. Despite this drop in dismissals, construction was the only sector where contract suspensions increased, rising by 154% to 56 cases. Dismissals in agriculture remained flat at 32 cases.

The primary driver for these workforce adjustments was economic, technical, or organizational causes (ETOP), which accounted for 80.7% of all ERE cases, totaling 2,809 individuals. This category showed a 9.3% year-on-year increase. Dismissals attributed to force majeure dropped by 51.9%, making up just 19.2% of the total.

Beyond the Canary Islands, Madrid recorded the highest number of workers affected by ERE procedures with 633 individuals, followed by Castile and León with 433. In terms of collective dismissals specifically, Madrid followed the Canary Islands with 396 cases, and Andalusia recorded 246 cases.