EU court ruling: Immediate client refunds for unauthorized bank transactions mandated

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled on October 16, 2026, that banks must immediately refund clients for unauthorized transactions, even when the institution argues the victim acted with gross negligence. This ruling establishes a procedural sequence for the eurozone: the refund occurs first, and any subsequent attempt to recoup losses from the client must be pursued in a separate legal proceeding.

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The decision was issued in response to a request from a Polish court regarding a specific incident involving a client of a Polish bank. The victim was targeted by a phishing attack in which an impersonated buyer on an online marketplace sent a link to a fake bank page. After entering her login credentials, approximately 700 euros were deducted from her account. The bank initially refused compensation, citing the client's failure to protect her security credentials. However, the CJEU determined that refusing an immediate refund based on alleged customer negligence is not permitted under EU law.

The court clarified the transmission of liability by separating two distinct legal aspects. First, the obligation to reverse an unauthorized payment, which under EU law must occur no later than the end of the next business day following notification of the fraud. Second, the determination of who ultimately bears the financial loss. The CJEU affirmed that banks retain the right of recourse: if they can prove the client intentionally or grossly negligently breached their obligations, such as disclosing access codes, they may seek reimbursement for the incurred losses. However, this process follows, rather than replaces, the initial refund of funds.

This ruling alters the dispute resolution framework for consumers in Spain, where digital fraud remains a significant issue in retail banking. Previously, banks often delayed refunds by requiring clients to prove their innocence or undergo lengthy internal checks for negligence. The new standard makes the refund unconditional and urgent. Disputes over data leakage responsibility are now moved to a separate civil process where the bank bears the burden of proving gross negligence. This shifts the administrative burden to financial institutions, which must now establish distinct procedures for recovering losses from clients, while ensuring victims are not left without funds during the investigation period.

Although the underlying incident occurred in Poland, the CJEU verdict acts as a uniform standard of EU law. It resolves legal uncertainty in the interpretation of the Electronic Payments Directive. Banks can no longer use suspicions of customer carelessness as grounds to automatically block the return of funds. This does not absolve clients of responsibility for careless handling of passwords, but it establishes a clearer sequence of actions: funds are returned first, and liability is determined subsequently.