Dartmouth committee votes to fund Lake Banook paddle-all development

The Dartmouth Community Planning and Economic Development Committee has voted to support a municipal funding mechanism for a $900,000 recreational development at Lake Banook. The decision authorizes staff to proceed with a plan to help the municipality cover the costs of installing a paddle-all feature, a facility designed for non-motorized watercraft.

The project is being driven by local sports organizations that lobbied for the specific improvement. The committee's vote addresses the financial structure required to bring this infrastructure to the public, shifting the focus from the need for the facility to the method of its financing. This step does not confirm construction but establishes the administrative pathway for the municipality to allocate resources toward the lake's recreational capacity.