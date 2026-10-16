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Cebu Pacific first to use bridge-mounted power at Clark International Airport

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has become the first airline to utilize bridge-mounted equipment (BME) at Clark International Airport (CRK), transitioning its ground power and cooling requirements from onboard aircraft systems to airport-provided infrastructure.

Airbus A350
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Julian Herzog (Website), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Airbus A350

Installed by the airport operator, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), the BME system delivers electricity and conditioned air directly to aircraft while they are parked at the gate. This setup allows carriers to shut down their auxiliary power units (APUs)-the small jet fuel-powered engines typically used to maintain electrical power and cabin climate control during turnaround.

Impact on Ground Operations

The shift to an "APU OFF" operation reduces the volume of jet fuel consumed while the aircraft is stationary, which subsequently lowers carbon emissions and noise pollution within the terminal area. Lei Apostol, CEB Vice President for Customer Service Operations, stated that the move is part of the airline's broader commitment to sustainable operations by decreasing reliance on onboard power generation.

Noel Manankil, President and CEO of LIPAD, noted that the installation of the BME is aligned with CRK's institutional goals to assist airline partners in reducing their overall fuel consumption and carbon footprint.

System Integration and Expansion

This implementation at Clark follows a similar rollout by Cebu Pacific at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in 2024, where the carrier was also the first to adopt BME. To further reduce reliance on APUs, the airline has also deployed electric ground support equipment (GSE), ground power units (GPU), and air-cooling units (ACU) at both MCIA and Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Cebu Pacific currently maintains a network of 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spanning Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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