Harassment of Persons with Disabilities is a Felony Under RA 7277 in the Philippines

In the Philippines, harsh treatment, harassment, or humiliation directed at individuals with disabilities is classified as a criminal offense under Republic Act 7277, commonly known as the Charter for Persons with Disabilities. The statute imposes penalties ranging from a fine of 50,000 to 100,000 pesos or imprisonment for a period between six months and two years.

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The law is designed to protect the dignity and equality of persons with disabilities, regardless of their physical or mental condition. Its scope includes a broad range of impairments, such as blindness, deafness, paralysis, intellectual disabilities, and autism spectrum disorders.

The legal framework explicitly extends to digital interactions. Public statements targeting people with disabilities on social media or in online content carry the same legal consequences as offline actions. Publishing videos or texts on digital platforms does not shield the creator from liability if a lawsuit is filed. Even remarks framed as jokes can be considered acts of humiliation if they cause emotional harm.

Because digital content disseminates instantly and widely, the potential scale of harm is amplified. The legislation requires that entertainment or social norms not be used to justify the exploitation of people with disabilities for amusement, enforcing a standard of respect for their rights.

Beyond punitive measures, Philippine state policy focuses on integration and the development of potential for persons with disabilities. Through various programs, accessible educational materials, and professional training, the government aims to provide the education and job skills necessary for independent living and full participation in society.