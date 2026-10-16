Nine in ten online children's Halloween costumes fail UK safety standards

Ten out of 11 children's Halloween costumes randomly purchased from third-party online sellers have failed to meet UK legal safety requirements, according to an investigation by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute.

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The 91 per cent failure rate highlights a disconnect between the convenience of online marketplaces and the statutory safety standards governing children's clothing. Under UK law, fancy dress outfits are classified as toys and must adhere to strict flammability regulations and safety markings to be legally sold.

Inspectors found that the majority of the tested garments lacked the mandatory UKCA or CE safety marks. These labels, along with the name and address of a UK-based manufacturer or importer, are the primary means of ensuring traceability and accountability when a product is found to be dangerous.

Flammability and Physical Risks

Joint tests conducted with the London Fire Brigade demonstrated that many of these non-compliant costumes ignite rapidly when exposed to naked flames, such as those from candles used in carved pumpkins. In some instances, the garments lacked the legally required 'keep away from fire' warning labels, leaving parents without notice of the risk.

Beyond fire hazards, the investigation identified physical dangers including long ribbons, cords, and flowing fabrics. These features can lead to strangulation or entanglement during play, posing a direct risk of injury to young children.

The issue of flammable costumes has previously entered public discourse following a 2014 incident where the daughter of presenter Claudia Winkleman suffered serious burns after her witch costume came into contact with a candle.

The Marketplace Gap

Lewis Collantine, lead officer for product safety at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, described the findings as disappointing but not surprising, noting that major online marketplaces remain a consistent source of unsafe toys and costumes entering the UK.

To mitigate these risks, officials recommend that parents and carers source costumes from recognisable brands and reputable retailers, specifically those adhering to the British Retail Consortium's voluntary flammability Code of Practice.

Rob Hill, a station commander and fire investigation officer with the London Fire Brigade, urged families to keep children in fancy dress away from all open flames and heat sources, noting that the speed at which non-standard fabrics ignite can lead to significant and life-threatening burns.