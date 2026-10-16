World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Nine in ten online children's Halloween costumes fail UK safety standards

World » Europe » UK

Ten out of 11 children's Halloween costumes randomly purchased from third-party online sellers have failed to meet UK legal safety requirements, according to an investigation by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute.

Kids
Photo: Mos.ru by Photo: press service of the Committee for Public Relations and Youth Policy of Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kids

The 91 per cent failure rate highlights a disconnect between the convenience of online marketplaces and the statutory safety standards governing children's clothing. Under UK law, fancy dress outfits are classified as toys and must adhere to strict flammability regulations and safety markings to be legally sold.

Inspectors found that the majority of the tested garments lacked the mandatory UKCA or CE safety marks. These labels, along with the name and address of a UK-based manufacturer or importer, are the primary means of ensuring traceability and accountability when a product is found to be dangerous.

Flammability and Physical Risks

Joint tests conducted with the London Fire Brigade demonstrated that many of these non-compliant costumes ignite rapidly when exposed to naked flames, such as those from candles used in carved pumpkins. In some instances, the garments lacked the legally required 'keep away from fire' warning labels, leaving parents without notice of the risk.

Beyond fire hazards, the investigation identified physical dangers including long ribbons, cords, and flowing fabrics. These features can lead to strangulation or entanglement during play, posing a direct risk of injury to young children.

The issue of flammable costumes has previously entered public discourse following a 2014 incident where the daughter of presenter Claudia Winkleman suffered serious burns after her witch costume came into contact with a candle.

The Marketplace Gap

Lewis Collantine, lead officer for product safety at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, described the findings as disappointing but not surprising, noting that major online marketplaces remain a consistent source of unsafe toys and costumes entering the UK.

To mitigate these risks, officials recommend that parents and carers source costumes from recognisable brands and reputable retailers, specifically those adhering to the British Retail Consortium's voluntary flammability Code of Practice.

Rob Hill, a station commander and fire investigation officer with the London Fire Brigade, urged families to keep children in fancy dress away from all open flames and heat sources, noting that the speed at which non-standard fabrics ignite can lead to significant and life-threatening burns.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Americas
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Popular
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet

A routine State Department appointment has gone viral, but the focus isn't on the new Special Envoy's mission, but rather her striking appearance and unconventional background.

Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Hijab dispute strains Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Iran
Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions
Pentagon War Record Shows 82% of Key Missile Defense Stockpiles Depleted by Iran Conflict Andrey Mihayloff Sansevieria, peace lily and more: six houseplants that need special attention Marina Lebedeva Sleeping with headphones causes gradual hearing loss Alexander Artamonov
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
Wolf vs. Lynx: the US Army tests two contenders to replace the Bradley
Brexit's British Origins: Moscow's Shadow Blamed for Vote
Brexit's British Origins: Moscow's Shadow Blamed for Vote
Last materials
NOAA Winter Outlook Projects Wet South, Dry North as Strong El Niño Drives Drought Shifts
Bulgaria's Wheat Exports Hit by Black Sea Shipping Costs
Philippines Sees 130% EV and Hybrid Growth Amid 68% Fuel Price Surge from Iran Conflict
Caspian Grain Hub Surges as Black Sea Infrastructure Fractures
Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on child safety measures for social media
Aena CEO Targets 2036 Completion for Barcelona Airport Expansion
Brazilians Abroad Can Vote in Second Round Despite First-Round Absence
Advisory Council and Senate Bill Move to Reduce Section 106 NHPA Obligations
Morocco's Net Foreign Debt Reaches 791.8 Billion Dirhams in 2025
Gen Z Trump Voters Express Regret Amid Economic Strain
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.