NOAA Winter Outlook Projects Wet South, Dry North as Strong El Niño Drives Drought Shifts

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its winter outlook on Thursday, projecting significantly wetter conditions across much of the southern United States and drier-than-average conditions across the northern tier for the period spanning December through February. This forecast is driven by the current exceedingly strong El Niño phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle, a climate pattern dictated by ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific that influences global weather systems.

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Regional Precipitation and Temperature Projections

According to the outlook, the southern band of the U. S., encompassing the Southwest, Southeast, and portions of the East Coast, is likely to experience above-average precipitation. This shift contrasts with regions in the Great Lakes, the northern Mountain West, Hawaii, and much of Alaska, which are forecast to see drier-than-average winter months. In areas such as the Intermountain West, northern Plains, and the Ohio Valley, forecasters noted equal probabilities for below-average, near-average, or above-average precipitation levels.

Temperature patterns are expected to deviate from historical norms in specific regions. Large swaths of the country, including parts of northern California, the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest, the Mississippi Valley, and much of the eastern U. S., are projected to experience warmer-than-average temperatures. Alaska is also expected to see above-normal warmth. Conversely, the lower half of the country is primarily forecast to see temperatures hover around or slightly below normal, with the Southeast, including Florida, expected to experience near-normal conditions. The Southwest and Hawaii are designated as having equal chances of being below, near, or above average in temperature.

Operational Risks and Drought Impact

Ken Graham, director of NOAA's National Weather Service, emphasized during a Thursday briefing that a strong El Niño does not reduce the severity of winter weather risks. He warned that decades of observational data indicate stormier weather across the southern U. S. during such phases. While this increased precipitation may provide relief to areas plagued by drought, Graham cautioned that excessive rainfall on dry soil can fuel destructive flash floods and mudslides, prompting advisories for communities in affected regions to prepare accordingly.

The incoming winter weather is expected to ease or end drought conditions in significant portions of the Southwest, the southern Great Plains, and parts of the East Coast. However, the forecast indicates that drought conditions may develop or worsen in other areas, specifically in Oregon, eastern Washington, and parts of the northern Rockies, where long-standing water deficits have already caused repercussions. The distinction between these regional outcomes highlights the dual nature of the El Niño influence on U. S. water resources and winter weather severity.