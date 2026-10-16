Advisory Council and Senate Bill Move to Reduce Section 106 NHPA Obligations

Two separate federal actions are currently moving to reduce the legal obligations associated with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), a provision that requires federal agencies to consult with states, tribes, and stakeholders before approving projects that may affect historic properties. The first action is a regulatory proposal by the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, while the second is a bipartisan Senate bill aimed at streamlining federal permitting processes.

The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, a federal agency that advises Congress and the president on preservation matters, voted in July to amend Section 106 regulations. The proposed changes would narrow the definition of what constitutes a historic property, explicitly excluding "significant landscape features" such as the Grand Canyon. Additionally, the proposal would make public comment on new projects optional and remove the mandatory requirement for federal agencies to consult with Native American tribes. These regulatory changes are currently in the federal rulemaking process; a 30-day public comment period has not yet opened, and the council is scheduled to meet again on November 10.

Simultaneously, a bipartisan group of U. S. senators introduced a bill in late September intended to reform the federal environmental review and permitting process. The legislation seeks to accelerate infrastructure and energy projects by streamlining Section 106 reviews. Provisions within the bill would limit public and tribal input, narrow the scope of required analyses, and restrict legal remedies available for violations. The Senate plans to consider this bill upon its return from recess on November 9. Unlike the agency's regulatory proposal, this legislative action would amend the NHPA statute itself, creating a legal framework that is more difficult to reverse in future administrations.

Section 106, enacted as part of the NHPA in 1966, establishes the mechanism by which more than 100,000 properties on the National Register of Historic Places are protected. The law requires that federal projects threatening these resources cannot proceed without efforts to mitigate adverse impacts. Elihu Rubin, a professor of architecture and urban studies at the Yale School of Architecture, described Section 106 as the "teeth" of the NHPA, noting that it mandates mitigation rather than an automatic veto on projects. The National Trust for Historic Preservation reports that the nationwide average duration for a Section 106 review is 16 days, with 98% of reviews concluding that a project will have no adverse effect on nearby historic resources.

The proposed changes differ in their legal weight and implementation stages. The Advisory Council's actions represent an agency-level regulatory shift, which is subject to public comment and judicial review. The Senate bill represents a legislative change, which would modify the underlying statutory requirements. Critic Greg Werkheiser, whose law firm Cultural Heritage Partners is leading a coalition to protect Section 106, argued that the regulatory changes would "effectively rewrite the National Historic Preservation Act" and gut its protections. He noted that excluding public and expert consultation at the start of the process, as the Senate bill proposes, would likely increase litigation rather than resolve it, as key terms such as "minor restoration" remain undefined in the text.

Tribal organizations have highlighted the removal of mandatory consultation as a significant setback. Valerie Grussing, executive director of legislative affairs for the National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers (NATHPO), stated that the changes would represent a devastating setback to tribal perspectives in preservation. Tribal groups gained consultative rights under the NHPA in 1992, and NATHPO Executive Director Ira Matt, a citizen of the Salish Tribe, warned that statutory changes would outlive current careers and saddle future generations with reduced protections. NATHPO and other tribal groups recently sent a letter to Senate leaders urging them to drop the problematic provisions and pursue a different approach through consultation.

Advocates note that the current political and legal landscape has intensified efforts to test the limits of preservation laws. The National Trust for Historic Preservation launched a defense fund in September, aiming to raise an initial $10 million to protect historic places and laws. Chris Cody, associate general counsel for the National Trust, stated that his team spends approximately 70 hours a week answering calls from local jurisdictions while litigating federal cases in Washington, D. C. He described the situation as a "moment of existential crisis" for preservation efforts, citing recent controversial renovations, including the proposed arch over the Potomac River and the redevelopment of a municipal golf course, as examples of projects pushing the boundaries of existing legal norms.

The NHPA was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966 in response to widespread destruction of historic sites during mid-20th century urban renewal and highway construction. The law created the framework for identifying and protecting historic resources, tasked states with administering preservation programs, and established the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. Of the council's 24 current members, 20 were appointed by President Trump. Brent Leggs, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, stated that the federal government has "divested" the responsibility of preservation over the last year and a half, emphasizing that preservation works best through public and private partnership.