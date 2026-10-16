World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

U.S. Employee Financial Security Drops to 36% as One-Third Skip Care Due to Cost

World » Americas

Financial security among U. S. employees fell to 36% in 2026, down from 46% previously, marking the lowest level in seven years. This decline, identified in a survey of 6,000 workers by benefits company Willis Towers Watson (WTW), corresponds with a tangible shift in household behavior: a growing number of employees are skipping necessary medical care to manage cash flow. Despite reporting improved physical health and social connections, workers expressed heightened anxiety specifically regarding money matters.

Polyclinic
Photo: mos.ru by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Polyclinic

Healthcare delays driven by cost

Financial pressure has become a primary barrier to accessing care. Across all age groups, approximately one-third of employees reported delaying or skipping a medical or dental appointment in the past year due to cost concerns. This occurred even among respondents who hold health insurance. Courtney Stubblefield, a WTW health and benefits practice leader, attributed this trend to high deductibles and out-of-pocket costs that act as prohibitive barriers for patients seeking necessary treatment.

The "sandwich generation" bears the heaviest burden

Workers in their 40s reported the lowest levels of financial security, with only 30% feeling secure, compared to 50% of those aged 60 and older. More than 40% of employees in their 40s cited money worries as the reason for delaying or skipping medical care, the highest share among all age cohorts. Stubblefield noted that this demographic, often referred to as the "sandwich generation," faces peak financial obligations. These individuals frequently balance raising children and covering family healthcare costs while simultaneously caring for aging parents.

Retirement outlooks and wealth gaps

Expectations for future wealth are also deteriorating. Roughly two-thirds of employees expect to be financially worse off in retirement than their parents' generation, with healthcare costs cited as a key obstacle to saving. This sentiment aligns with separate data from Prudential Financial, which found that more than 60% of retirees with at least $500,000 in investable assets feel uncomfortable spending money on enjoyment. Inflation, rising living costs, and healthcare expenses are the primary drivers of this restraint.

Despite these anxieties, older Americans generally hold more assets than younger counterparts. Federal Reserve data shows that the 18 million households headed by someone aged 75 or older possess the highest median net worth of any age group, reaching $504,000 in 2025. Between 2022 and 2025, the wealth of households headed by those aged 65 to 74 increased by 37%, according to the Fed. However, for the working-age majority, the current drop in financial security signals a direct erosion of purchasing power and stability.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Americas
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Moskvich 3 at 70,000 km: Trade-Off Between CVT Durability and Real-World Fuel Costs
Auto
Moskvich 3 at 70,000 km: Trade-Off Between CVT Durability and Real-World Fuel Costs
Popular
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet

A routine State Department appointment has gone viral, but the focus isn't on the new Special Envoy's mission, but rather her striking appearance and unconventional background.

Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Hijab dispute strains Azerbaijan’s ties with Turkey and Iran
Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions
Pentagon War Record Shows 82% of Key Missile Defense Stockpiles Depleted by Iran Conflict Andrey Mihayloff Sansevieria, peace lily and more: six houseplants that need special attention Marina Lebedeva Sleeping with headphones causes gradual hearing loss Alexander Artamonov
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
Wolf vs. Lynx: the US Army tests two contenders to replace the Bradley
Brexit's British Origins: Moscow's Shadow Blamed for Vote
Brexit's British Origins: Moscow's Shadow Blamed for Vote
Last materials
Dartmouth committee votes to fund Lake Banook paddle-all development
Georgia Mandates Distinctive Pictograms and Shelf Separation for Dairy Products with Vegetable Fats
Free essentials: How India's welfare system reshaped consumer habits
U.S. Employee Financial Security Drops to 36% as One-Third Skip Care Due to Cost
U.S. Inflation Accelerates to 3.7% in September Amid AI and Energy Cost Pressures
Glasgow taxi spending hits £42.5m with education driving rise
US Arms Halt: A Calculated Blow to the EU Economy?
Armenia's Central Bank Study Reveals Preference for Physical Assets Over Bank Deposits
Ecuador floods reach four rivers across three coastal provinces
D.C. Circuit Court Weighs Challenge to Presidential Records Act
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.