U.S. Employee Financial Security Drops to 36% as One-Third Skip Care Due to Cost

Financial security among U. S. employees fell to 36% in 2026, down from 46% previously, marking the lowest level in seven years. This decline, identified in a survey of 6,000 workers by benefits company Willis Towers Watson (WTW), corresponds with a tangible shift in household behavior: a growing number of employees are skipping necessary medical care to manage cash flow. Despite reporting improved physical health and social connections, workers expressed heightened anxiety specifically regarding money matters.

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Healthcare delays driven by cost

Financial pressure has become a primary barrier to accessing care. Across all age groups, approximately one-third of employees reported delaying or skipping a medical or dental appointment in the past year due to cost concerns. This occurred even among respondents who hold health insurance. Courtney Stubblefield, a WTW health and benefits practice leader, attributed this trend to high deductibles and out-of-pocket costs that act as prohibitive barriers for patients seeking necessary treatment.

The "sandwich generation" bears the heaviest burden

Workers in their 40s reported the lowest levels of financial security, with only 30% feeling secure, compared to 50% of those aged 60 and older. More than 40% of employees in their 40s cited money worries as the reason for delaying or skipping medical care, the highest share among all age cohorts. Stubblefield noted that this demographic, often referred to as the "sandwich generation," faces peak financial obligations. These individuals frequently balance raising children and covering family healthcare costs while simultaneously caring for aging parents.

Retirement outlooks and wealth gaps

Expectations for future wealth are also deteriorating. Roughly two-thirds of employees expect to be financially worse off in retirement than their parents' generation, with healthcare costs cited as a key obstacle to saving. This sentiment aligns with separate data from Prudential Financial, which found that more than 60% of retirees with at least $500,000 in investable assets feel uncomfortable spending money on enjoyment. Inflation, rising living costs, and healthcare expenses are the primary drivers of this restraint.

Despite these anxieties, older Americans generally hold more assets than younger counterparts. Federal Reserve data shows that the 18 million households headed by someone aged 75 or older possess the highest median net worth of any age group, reaching $504,000 in 2025. Between 2022 and 2025, the wealth of households headed by those aged 65 to 74 increased by 37%, according to the Fed. However, for the working-age majority, the current drop in financial security signals a direct erosion of purchasing power and stability.