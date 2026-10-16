Gen Z Trump Voters Express Regret Amid Economic Strain

Gen Z voters who backed President Donald Trump in 2024 are beginning to express regret over their support as midterm elections approach. In a focus group conducted last week by Navigator Research, a polling group described as left-leaning, eight young voters from Florida, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, and South Carolina reported varying degrees of disappointment with the current state of politics. Six of the eight participants, aged 20 to 29, gave the president a letter grade of D or F, while two gave him a C.

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The frustration among this demographic is partly driven by what participants perceive as broken promises and rising economic strain. John, a 29-year-old Black man from Florida who has voted Republican since 2016, assigned Trump an F. He cited the personal strain from rising costs as a primary reason for his dissatisfaction, stating, "I'm willing to give the other side a chance… But things are just horrible right now for me.” Despite his criticism, he noted he does not expect the opposition to enact sweeping changes but hopes for small improvements that would benefit his household.

Economic pressure shapes voter sentiment

The focus group reflects a broader trend identified in Navigator Research polling released in August, which found that nearly a third of Americans under age 30 regret voting for Trump, a higher rate of regret than among older generations. This shift is occurring against a backdrop of inflation and cost-of-living pressures that directly impact household budgets. For younger voters, the gap between political promises and daily financial reality is a central factor in their changing allegiances.

However, the decline in support does not uniformly translate to support for the Democratic Party. Of the eight focus group participants, four stated they still plan to vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterms, while three said they would vote for Democrats. One participant remained undecided. Matthew, a 25-year-old Black man in Texas, gave Trump a C and said he does not regret his vote, citing the president's efforts on border security and foreign policy. He argues that Republicans need a larger majority in Congress to advance their agenda, even as national polls suggest the party may lose seats.

Other voters are moving toward political disaffection rather than switching parties. Courtney, a 20-year-old white woman in South Carolina, expressed distrust in both major parties, particularly regarding foreign policy. She argued that resources spent on international conflicts, such as aid for Israel and involvement in the Iran conflict, divert funds from domestic issues like education and the economy. "I don't think it matters what side you vote on… at the end of the day, what we do in the Middle East is going to be not at all up to [the] party [in power],” she said.

According to Melissa Toufanian, managing director at Navigator Research, the loss of trust in the Republican Party on economic issues is not being fully captured by the Democrats. Instead, many voters are moving into a middle ground where they distrust both parties. "We are seeing people who are becoming increasingly pessimistic about our political parties and our political system, and they're not feeling strongly that either party can really deliver for them,” Toufanian said. This growing apathy and cynicism among young voters present a significant challenge for both parties as they seek to secure the next generation's support in a period of sustained economic uncertainty.