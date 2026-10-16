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D.C. Circuit Court Weighs Challenge to Presidential Records Act

World » Americas

The U. S. Court of Appeals for the D. C. Circuit is weighing a legal challenge to the Presidential Records Act (PRA), a 1978 federal statute that mandates presidential documents be preserved as public property rather than personal assets. The case follows a move by the Justice Department to invalidate the act, arguing that the law unconstitutionally infringes upon executive prerogatives by stripping the president of ownership over records created during their term.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

Institutional Authority and Procedural Stage

The conflict centers on the separation of powers between Congress, which established the PRA following the Watergate scandal to ensure government transparency, and the executive branch. The matter is currently at the appellate stage after U. S. District Judge John Bates ruled against the administration, upholding the validity of the PRA. The Trump administration is now seeking to overturn that ruling in the D. C. Circuit court, with the strategic intent of potentially elevating the case to the Supreme Court for a definitive constitutional ruling.

Mechanism of Implementation

If the appeals court or the Supreme Court accepts the administration's argument that the PRA is unconstitutional, the legal mechanism for records preservation would shift from a statutory requirement to presidential discretion. Under the current law, records are transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). A reversal of this authority would allow a sitting president to determine which documents are personal and which are official, effectively removing the automatic public ownership of White House papers.

Practical Consequences

The practical effect of this change would be the elimination of guaranteed public and archival access to presidential records. Legal experts and former government officials indicate that such a shift would disrupt the continuity of government, as subsequent administrations would lose the ability to consult the written records of predecessors to understand prior negotiations with foreign leaders and congressional members. For historians and watchdog groups, the decision would mean that the right of the American people to access the historical record of the executive branch would be superseded by the president's personal ownership claims.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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