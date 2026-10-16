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Cook Islands meteorologists warn of damaging gale winds approaching Suwarrow within 36 hours

World » Oceania » New Zealand

At 8am local time on 16 October 2026, tropical depression TD01F was located approximately 352 km north of Suwarrow, a low-lying coral atoll in the Southern Cook Islands. The Cook Islands Meteorological Service (CIMS) has issued a cyclone alert for the region, noting that the system is moving south and is forecast to pass close to Suwarrow within 24 to 36 hours before continuing toward the main Southern Cook Islands group.

Hurricane
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Hurricane

The physical system currently exhibits sustained winds of around 46 km/h near its centre. CIMS predicts TD01F will strengthen, potentially reaching category 1 tropical cyclone status within the next 24 hours. As it approaches Suwarrow, the atoll is expected to face winds from the east to southeast at 37-46 km/h, with gusts up to 65 km/h. Damaging gale-force conditions are forecast to develop later in the day, bringing sustained winds of approximately 65 km/h and gusts reaching 93 km/h.

The marine environment poses a significant constraint on transport and safety. CIMS warns of very rough to high seas and damaging heavy swells. These conditions restrict maritime operations, requiring fishermen, boat operators, and inter-island vessel crews to monitor forecasts closely and avoid going to sea. On land, the system is accompanied by frequent heavy rain and squally thunderstorms, presenting risks of localized flooding or erosion in low-lying areas like Suwarrow.

CIMS advises residents to secure loose items around homes and properties and to verify emergency supplies and household plans. The agency urges the public to continue checking official updates and follow advice from relevant authorities. Broader climate context indicates that Earth Sciences New Zealand has predicted elevated cyclone activity for parts of the Pacific in the coming season, which officially commences on 1 November 2026.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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