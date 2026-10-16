Daisy Lab precision fermentation assets acquired by Mycofeast

Auckland-based biotechnology start-up Daisy Lab has been acquired by UK firm Mycofeast, a move that shifts the scale of its precision fermentation operations from local laboratory production to global industrial manufacturing. The transaction, completed without a publicly disclosed price, allows the company to deploy its technology for producing animal-free dairy proteins, such as lactoferrin, at a capacity far exceeding New Zealand's current industrial infrastructure.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mardanovaes, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Biofactory from the plant

Daisy Lab, founded in 2021, cultivates genetically modified yeast to produce high-value proteins used in infant formula and functional foods. Previously, the industry standard required extracting these proteins from cow's milk or dairy byproducts. By using precision fermentation, Daisy Lab offers an animal-free alternative with specific anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. The company had operated from a facility in Parnell, Auckland, where it secured Environmental Protection Authority approval in mid-2024 to scale production to 5,000 litres of fermentation volume in a contained laboratory setting.

Global Integration and Production Shift

The acquisition connects Daisy Lab's research and development team in Auckland with Mycofeast's industrial capabilities in Poland and the United States. Mycofeast, an industrial biotechnology group that has expanded through acquisitions since 2023, possesses the manufacturing infrastructure necessary for large-scale production. This structural change addresses the economic bottleneck of scaling: while New Zealand provides the scientific foundation, the capital-intensive infrastructure for mass production resides in Mycofeast's existing European and North American sites.

Co-founder Irina Miller explained that the team will continue its work in Auckland, sharing technology and intellectual property with the new owners. However, she clarified that large-scale production will not occur in New Zealand. Instead, it will take place at Mycofeast's sites in Europe or at customer locations. This arrangement allows Daisy Lab to leverage its local expertise in dairy science and fermentation while utilizing Mycofeast's global commercial pathways and its partnership with US-based research group Evolutia Bio.

Market Dynamics and Technology Maturation

The acquisition reflects the maturation of precision fermentation as an industrial technology. Miller noted that while the company's initial premise was high-risk, the market's understanding of the technology has strengthened, reducing uncertainty. Mycofeast Chief Executive Witek Hruzewicz stated that Daisy Lab adds specialist protein capability and an Australasian presence to the group, emphasizing that New Zealand's combination of dairy science and engineering is strategically valuable.

The business model relies on connecting scientific discovery with industrial infrastructure to create commercial products. By integrating Daisy Lab into a larger conglomerate, the company moves from a start-up phase dependent on local grant-like or niche market support to a position where it can compete in global supply chains for high-value functional ingredients. The co-existence of traditional dairy extraction and precision fermentation is expected to continue, but the acquisition positions the precision fermentation method as a scalable, industrial-grade alternative for producing specific high-value molecules.