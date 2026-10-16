Te Puia carvers complete waka maumahara for Arras

Carvers from Te Puia, the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute, are completing a waka maumahara (a memorial waka) destined for the Carrière Wellington museum in Arras, France. The vessel is being created to honour the specific sacrifices of the 43 Māori men from the Māori Pioneer Battalion who served in the tunneling efforts during the First World War's Arras offensive in 1916. The project, commissioned by the city of Arras, seeks to physically manifest the mana and korero (narratives) of these ancestors within a French cultural institution, establishing a tangible link between the two cities that extends their historical bond.

The relationship between Rotorua and Arras dates back to 1916, when 500 New Zealand Engineers, including a detachment of 43 Māori soldiers, were deployed to the Western Front. While the broader New Zealand tunnelling corps executed one of the largest surprise attacks of the First World War by mining complex underground networks capable of accommodating up to 24,000 soldiers, the Māori battalion's role was distinct in its contribution to this engineering feat. Tiaan Greig, one of the current carvers, is a direct descendant of John Huani Ruha, one of the soldiers who did not return from the war. For Greig, the act of carving is a personal act of remembrance, specifically noting that his ancestor was 22 years old at the time- the same age as Greig is now-and was engaged in tunnel work before being transferred to Belgium, where he is buried.

The design of the waka is not generic; it intentionally incorporates the carving styles specific to the iwi of each of the 43 Māori men involved in the battalion. Eraia Kiel, General Manager of the New Zealand Arts and Crafts Institute, explained that the goal is to ensure the mana of the ancestors is respected and accurately represented. The decision to involve Te Puia, which houses the current masters of Māori carving, was driven by the need to honour the specific cultural and tribal identities of the soldiers rather than applying a standardised aesthetic. This approach preserves the distinct institutional and tribal authority of the carvers and the lineage of the honorees.

A delegation from Arras, including Mayor Frédéric Leturque, recently visited Rotorua to inspect the progress of the carving. Leturque stated that it is vital for the French public to understand the significance of the waka within Māori culture and to recognise the specific tradition of the soldiers who fought in their city. The mayor emphasised that the monument serves to acknowledge the courageous feats of the Māori ancestors, who traveled far from home to serve in a conflict that was not inherently their own. The waka is currently approximately halfway complete and is scheduled to be shipped to Arras for its unveiling next year.

Historian Chris Pugsley noted that while the New Zealand contingent was the smallest among the nations fighting at Arras, their contribution is prominently commemorated at the site. The Wellington Quarry, named after the New Zealand tunnelling corps, contains photographs, inscriptions, and a statue dedicated to the New Zealand soldiers. Pugsley highlighted that the New Zealanders learned tunneling techniques for war on the job, achieving an effective engineering result despite their lack of prior experience. The creation of the waka maumahara adds a new dimension to this commemoration, translating the historical record of service into a living Māori cultural object that binds the communities of Rotorua and Arras through shared memory and respect for ancestral sacrifice.