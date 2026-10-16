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Madagascar's acute hunger crisis linked to El Niño shocks and agricultural deficits

World

Madagascar has entered the list of 22 countries facing the highest risk of hunger, according to data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) estimates that approximately 3.7 million people in the country are experiencing acute food insecurity, with 426,000 individuals in a critical state.

Climate collisions destroyed the empire in the Pacific Ocean
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Nan_Madol_megalithic_site,_Pohnpei_(Federated_States_of_Micronesia)_10.jpg by Patrick Nunn
Climate collisions destroyed the empire in the Pacific Ocean

The primary driver of this crisis is the combination of climate change and the El Niño phenomenon, which has resulted in a deficit of precipitation. This poses a direct threat to the Malagasy economy, where agriculture is the foundational sector, employing more than 75% of the working population and forming a significant portion of the GDP. The lack of rain has directly impacted yields of staple food crops, including rice, cassava, and corn.

The transmission of this climate shock into the real economy follows a specific mechanism: a sharp drop in production volumes leads to a physical shortage of goods in domestic markets. This inevitably triggers price increases, which in turn reduce the purchasing power of households that are already in vulnerable positions.

Eddy Rina Ramanantandro, an economist at the Malagasy Circle of Economic Research (CREM), explains that to compensate for the internal deficit, the state is forced to increase imports of essential goods, primarily rice. This places additional strain on the country's trade balance and leads to the depletion of gold and foreign exchange reserves. Furthermore, the absence of preventive measures has forced the government to reallocate its budget, directing funds earmarked for infrastructure, healthcare, and education toward emergency humanitarian aid.

To break this chain of consequences, authorities and international organizations are shifting toward proactive measures. The World Food Programme (WFP) has already launched support operations in the most affected southern regions, including Bekily, Ambovombé, Beloha, Tsihombe, and Southern Antsiranana.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty of Madagascar reports on the distribution of seeds and equipment among farming groups. According to the department's secretary-general, these measures are set to be intensified by 2027. In parallel, plans are underway to construct storage warehouses for harvested crops, a move designed to help producers mitigate the effects of climatic fluctuations and stabilize market supply.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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