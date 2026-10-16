Georgia Mandates Distinctive Pictograms and Shelf Separation for Dairy Products with Vegetable Fats

Georgia is set to implement new regulations for the labeling and sale of dairy products containing vegetable fats starting January 1, 2027. The government decree dated September 4, 2026, amends the Technical Regulation to ensure consumers cannot mistake imitation products for natural dairy items.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены Assortment of pasta and vegetable oil on supermarket shelves

The central requirement involves packaging: any milk-containing product with vegetable fat must feature a prominent red-and-white oval pictogram in the primary visibility zone. This measure is designed to eliminate the need for shoppers to scrutinize small-print ingredient lists to identify product composition.

Retailers are also required to physically separate these items from natural dairy products on shelves, banning joint displays. Giorgi Khabashvili, general director of the Goodwill chain, noted that this will not incur significant costs for stores, as separating plant-based analogs from milk products is already a de facto market standard.

Industry reactions to the mandate are divided. Nikoloz Beniadze, founder of the Shiraki company, supports the strict labeling, arguing that many consumers purchase goods with "unclear fats” without checking the ingredients. Conversely, the Milk Producers Association warned against attempts to "artificially scare” consumers, emphasizing that the presence of vegetable fat does not inherently make a product harmful and that labeling should remain purely informational.

This move continues a trend of tightening controls on Georgia's food market. Previous regulations banned the use of the term "dairy product” for goods containing any percentage of vegetable fat in 2015, and prohibited labeling products made from dried milk or plant-based substitutes as "cheese” in 2017.