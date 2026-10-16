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Japan Records Lowest Birth Rate in 126 Years Amid Accelerated Population Decline

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Japan recorded its lowest birth rate in 126 years of official observations, with 705,809 births registered in 2025. During the same period, the number of deaths exceeded 1.6 million, resulting in a natural population decline of approximately 900,000 people for the year. The total fertility rate dropped to 1.15, while in Tokyo and its surrounding areas, the figure reached 0.96. This critical demographic threshold, which experts had projected for 2040, was reached 15 years earlier than anticipated.

Япония, Токио
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Япония, Токио

The decline in birth rates coincides with Japan maintaining some of the world's highest life expectancy figures: 87.13 years for women and 81.09 years for men. Individuals aged 65 and older now constitute 29.4% of the population, a demographic segment that numbers more than 36 million people. This shift has triggered structural changes within the economy, with major manufacturers pivoting production lines from infant diapers to adult products.

Social consequences of increased isolation among the elderly include a rise in cases of "kodokushi," or dying alone. Police recorded nearly 77,000 such incidents in the last year, with bodies often discovered in locked apartments months after death. In response, specialized assistive robots capable of speech recognition and providing basic hygiene support are being developed to aid the country's nine million single pensioners.

Among the younger generation, interest in marriage and romantic relationships has declined. Approximately 43% of unmarried men under the age of 34 report never having been sexually active, while one-third of citizens in their thirties state they have chosen to forgo relationships. Key drivers cited for this trend include stagnant incomes, rigorous work schedules, and the high cost of housing, which compels many to live in micro-apartments.

Because the proportion of children born out of wedlock in Japan remains very low, the reduction in annual marriages to approximately 500,000 is leading to depopulation in entire regions. State subsidies and tax incentives have not yet shown a significant impact on reversing this trend.

The demographic downturn has also resulted in the accumulation of roughly nine million abandoned homes, known as "akiya." This issue is exacerbated by legislative details: after demolishing an old building, property taxes on the vacant land increase sixfold, prompting owners to leave dilapidated structures standing. Additionally, housing values are affected by the lower quality of post-war construction and the continuous tightening of seismic safety standards.

Elena Romanova, an expert in social policy and regional demographics, notes that the systemic crisis in population reproduction, combined with the high cost of urban housing and professional burnout among the youth, poses a long-term risk to the sustainability of the country's social system.

According to demographic forecasts, Japan's population is expected to shrink from 124 million to 100 million by 2050, with a potential drop to 87 million by 2060.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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